Pregnant women who consumed a DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) supplement are more likely to have children with higher fat-free body mass, finds a study conducted by a research team from the University of Kansas.

Maternal DHA Intake Linked to Higher Fat-free Body Mass in Children

‘DHA supplement during pregnancy plays a role in promoting a leaner, healthier growth outcome for children.’

