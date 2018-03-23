World Tuberculosis Day - Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free World

Highlights:

World Tuberculosis Day aims to create awareness about the disease that affects millions of people each year

The theme for 2018 World Tuberculosis Day is Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free World

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed on 24th March to raise awareness about the disease and to take efforts to end the global TB epidemic. TB is the world's leading infectious killer, responsible for 1.7 million deaths per year. This year's World Tuberculosis Day commemorates the 136th anniversary of Dr. Robert Koch's announcement in 1882 of his discovery of the TB-causing bacteria. Despite significant efforts, TB continues to claim over 4,500 lives a day. Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) poses a major health threat and could have an impact on the efforts taken in the fight against TB.

World Tuberculosis Day - Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free World



The theme for 2018 World Tuberculosis Day is "Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free world." The theme focuses on building a commitment to end TB by involving all the leaders in the fight against TB.

‘World Tuberculosis Day provides an opportunity to have the spotlight on TB and mobilize political and social commitment to accelerate progress to end tuberculosis.’ TB is deeply rooted in populations where human rights and dignity are limited. Tough TB can affect anyone, the disease thrives among people living in poverty and communities that are marginalized and other vulnerable populations. Some factors like malnutrition, poor sanitation, use of tobacco and alcohol and diabetes can affect vulnerability to TB and access to care.

Latent TB is a condition in which a person is infected with the TB bacteria, but does not have an active TB disease and cannot spread TB to others. Nearly one-third of the world's population has latent TB.



The first key step to eliminate TB is prevention. The prevention of TB is to stop the transmission of TB-causing bacteria from one person to another. People affected with TB should receive effective treatment for the disease to prevent the transmission.

Facts About Tuberculosis TB is a communicable disease, but it can be treated and prevented

TB is one of the top 10 causes of global deaths

People with TB bacteria have a risk of falling ill with TB by 10%

People with TB can infect up to 10-15 other people

A person with HIV is more likely to develop TB by 26 to 31 times

One of the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 is to end TB epidemic

A majority of the TB cases are in Asia (61%) and Africa (26%)

Between the years 2000 and 2016, about 53 million lives were saved through TB diagnosis and treatment Statistics About Tuberculosis In 2016, 10.4 million new TB cases were recorded, and 1.7 million people died from TB

In 2016, one million children were infected with TB and 210,000 children died from the illness

About 13 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have latent tuberculosis infection

About 5-10% of people with latent TB infection will develop TB disease

Nearly 490,000 TB affected people developed MDR-TB in 2016

The success rates of TB treatment increased by 83% in 2015

According to the WHO, 2.79 million cases of TB were reported in India in 2016 References: World Tuberculosis Day - (http://www.who.int/campaigns/tb-day/2018/event/en/) 2018 World TB Day Theme Announced - (http://www.stoptb.org/news/stories/2017/ns17_082.asp) TB - (https://www.tbfacts.org/tb/) What is TB? How is it treated? - (http://www.who.int/features/qa/08/en/)

