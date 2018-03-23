World Tuberculosis Day - Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free World

Highlights:
- World Tuberculosis Day aims to create awareness about the
disease that affects millions of people each year
- The theme for 2018 World Tuberculosis Day is Wanted: Leaders
for a TB-free World
- TB is the leading cause of death related to antimicrobial resistance
and the major killer of people with HIV
World
Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed on 24th
March
to raise awareness about the disease and to take efforts to end the global TB
epidemic. TB is the world's leading infectious killer, responsible for 1.7 million
deaths per year. This year's World Tuberculosis Day commemorates the 136th
anniversary of Dr. Robert Koch's announcement in 1882 of his discovery of the
TB-causing bacteria. Despite significant efforts, TB continues to claim over
4,500 lives a day. Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) poses a major health
threat and could have an impact on the efforts taken in the fight against TB.
The theme for
2018 World Tuberculosis Day is "Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free world."
The theme focuses on building a commitment
to end TB by involving all the leaders in the fight against TB.
Wanted:
Leaders for a TB-free World
The theme for
the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day
encourages
leaders not only at the political level with the Heads and Ministers, but at
all levels from Mayors, Governors, parliamentarians, community
leaders, doctors, nurses, health workers and also people with TB to join hands
and take efforts to end TB.
‘World Tuberculosis Day provides an opportunity to have the spotlight on TB and mobilize political and social commitment to accelerate progress to end tuberculosis.’
TB is deeply
rooted in populations where human rights and dignity are limited. Tough TB can
affect anyone, the disease thrives among people living in poverty and
communities that are marginalized and other vulnerable populations. Some
factors like malnutrition, poor sanitation, use of
tobacco and alcohol and diabetes can affect vulnerability to TB and access to
care.
What
is Tuberculosis?
Tuberculosis
an air-borne infection caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium
tuberculosis (M.tuberculosis)
. TB can be transmitted from one person to another through the air.
Latent TB is a
condition in which a person is infected with the TB bacteria, but does not have
an active TB disease and cannot spread TB to others. Nearly one-third of the
world's population has latent TB.
People with a
poor immune system, such as those living with HIV
, malnutrition, and those who use tobacco have a higher risk of falling ill with TB. TB
affects the lungs, causing a bad cough that lasts longer than two weeks. Some
of the symptoms of TB include a chronic cough with blood, fatigue, fever, loss
of appetite, malaise, night sweats, loss of muscle, unintentional weight loss,
shortness of breath and swollen lymph nodes.
TB can be
diagnosed with a chest
x-ray
, skin
test, sputum microscopy, culture test and Genexpert test. TB can be treated,
and most of the drugs for TB were developed many years ago. A combination of TB
drugs should be taken at least for a period of six months. Some drugs have
severe side effects, and there is an urgent need for new TB drugs to be
developed. With the emergence of MDR-TB, many people are now resistant to one
or more of the drugs. Drug susceptibility testing can help identify the drugs a
person is resistant to.
The first key
step to eliminate TB is prevention. The prevention of TB is to stop the
transmission of TB-causing bacteria from one person to another. People affected
with TB should receive effective treatment for the disease to prevent the
transmission.
Facts
About Tuberculosis
- TB is a communicable disease, but it can be treated and
prevented
- TB is one of the top 10 causes of global deaths
- People with TB bacteria have a risk of falling ill with TB by
10%
- People with TB can infect up to 10-15 other people
- A person with HIV is more likely to develop TB by 26 to 31
times
- One of the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals for
2030 is to end TB epidemic
- A majority of the TB cases are in Asia (61%) and Africa (26%)
- Between the years 2000 and 2016, about 53 million lives were
saved through TB diagnosis and treatment
Statistics
About Tuberculosis
References:
- In 2016, 10.4 million new TB cases were recorded, and 1.7
million people died from TB
- In 2016, one million children were infected with TB and 210,000
children died from the illness
- About 13 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have
latent tuberculosis infection
- About 5-10% of people with latent TB infection will develop TB
disease
- Nearly 490,000 TB affected people developed MDR-TB in 2016
- The success rates of TB treatment increased by 83% in 2015
- According to the WHO, 2.79 million cases of TB were reported in
India in 2016
