International Self-Care Day 2022 – ‘Promise to Practice Self-Care’

- July 24th marks the International Self-Care Day, which promotes the importance of self-care
- Self-care is an act of protecting one’s well-being and happiness during the stress period
- In this pandemic period, everyone should commit themselves in support of global self-care actions
International Self-Care Day 2022 celebrated on 24th July is an annual event that highlights self-care practices and the benefits that effective self-care can bring to both individuals and healthcare systems.
When was the International Self-Care Day Started?In 2011, the International Self-Care Foundation (ISF) started International Self-Care Day to raise awareness about the importance of self-care to overall wellbeing. This day is recognized each year on July 24th to symbolize the benefits of self-care experienced 24 hours a day, seven days a week (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
International Self-Care Day
During this day, people around the world celebrate self-care practices and appreciate how they can make a difference in everyone's lives.
Self-Care: Treat Yourself to Better HealthSelf-care is the practice of looking after your health based on the knowledge and information you have. It is a decision-making process that empowers individuals to look after their health efficiently and conveniently, together with health and social care professionals as needed (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Caring for Your Mental Health
When you start to take care of yourself for being healthy, you are practicing self-care. It includes physical, mental, and emotional well-being. For some, self-care also includes taking care of themselves spiritually, or else it could be as simple as having some quiet time each day. Others might enjoy themselves with their friends at least once a week.
Other Ways of Practising Self-Care Include:
- Following a regular sleep routine
- Maintaining a healthy weight
- Keeping a reflective journal
- Practicing gratitude every day
- Getting a massage
- Listening to music
- Reading books
- Learning to say 'no'
- Asking for help when necessary
- Monitoring time on social media
- Decluttering your home
Why Self-Care is Important?By practicing self-care, you are being an active agent for your healthcare. This will ease the burden on-demand healthcare systems. Those burdens include (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Self-care month
- 4.3 billion people having inadequate access to basic healthcare services.
- Global shortage of health workers is expected to grow to 18 million by 2030.
- 1 in 5 of the world's population now living in humanitarian crises, in which health systems are challenged to deliver essential services.
- COVID-19, armed conflicts and climate change have also disrupted and stretched healthcare services worldwide.
Self-Care for All: A New BeginningInternational Self-Care Day 2022 campaign builds on the #SelfCarePromise theme, which encourages everyone to make and share their commitment to embracing a specific self-care action.
We can't strike back from the pandemic without engaging in consistent self-care practices. That's why this year's theme of resilience asks you to make a new commitment in support of global self-care actions. Together we can amplify our voice as we demand change that would empower individuals and raise awareness for better health outcomes (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
International Self-Care Day
But the work does not stop here. To make the change we need policy frameworks that ensure everyone receives self-care support.
How to Get Involved in Self-Care Promise?On this day, various self-care activities are held throughout the world. It includes poster design competitions, concerts, public lectures, and sponsored public walks. To participate:
- Come up with new ways to practice self-care throughout the rest of the year.
- If you know a full-time caregiver, offer to take them out for a break.
- Learn more about the many benefits of self-care.
- Read a book to help guide you on your self-care journey.
- Take time to listen to self-care podcasts.
- Share your favorite way of practicing self-care on social media with the tags #InternationalSelfCareDay #selfcarepromise.
