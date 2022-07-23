International Self-Care Day 2022 – ‘Promise to Practice Self-Care’

International Self-Care Day 2022 celebrated on 24th July is an annual event that highlights self-care practices and the benefits that effective self-care can bring to both individuals and healthcare systems.

When was the International Self-Care Day Started? In 2011, the International Self-Care Foundation (ISF) started In 2011, the International Self-Care Foundation (ISF) started International Self-Care Day to raise awareness about the importance of self-care to overall wellbeing. This day is recognized each year on July 24th to symbolize the benefits of self-care experienced 24 hours a day, seven days a week ( 1 ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

International Self-Care Day



Go to source ).

Advertisement

‘International Self-Care Day celebrated on July 24th 2022 encourages everyone to make and share their commitment to embracing a specific self-care action.’

Read More..