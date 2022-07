International Self-Care Day 2022 – ‘Promise to Practice Self-Care’

Self-Care: Treat Yourself to Better Health

Caring for Your Mental Health



Other Ways of Practising Self-Care Include

Following a regular sleep routine

Maintaining a healthy weight

Keeping a reflective journal

Practicing gratitude every day

Getting a massage

Listening to music

Reading books

Learning to say 'no'

Asking for help when necessary

Monitoring time on social media

Decluttering your home

Why Self-Care is Important?

4.3 billion people having inadequate access to basic healthcare services.

Global shortage of health workers is expected to grow to 18 million by 2030.

1 in 5 of the world's population now living in humanitarian crises, in which health systems are challenged to deliver essential services.

COVID-19, armed conflicts and climate change have also disrupted and stretched healthcare services worldwide.

Self-Care for All: A New Beginning

How to Get Involved in Self-Care Promise?

Come up with new ways to practice self-care throughout the rest of the year.

If you know a full-time caregiver, offer to take them out for a break.

Learn more about the many benefits of self-care.

Read a book to help guide you on your self-care journey.

Take time to listen to self-care podcasts.

Share your favorite way of practicing self-care on social media with the tags #InternationalSelfCareDay #selfcarepromise.

