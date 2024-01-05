How Infant’s Enlarged Brain Spaces can be an Early Sign of Autism?

- Infants with abnormally large perivascular spaces in the brain have 2.2 times increased risk of developing autism in later life
- Enlarged perivascular spaces disrupt the normal cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) circulation responsible for eliminating neurotoxins
- This may lead to cognitive decline, developmental impairments like autism, and sleeping disorders
Enlarged Perivascular Spaces in Infancy and Autism Diagnosis, Cerebrospinal Fluid Volume, and Later Sleep Problems
The Dynamics of CSF and SleepCerebrospinal fluid (CSF) circulates in the brain tissue through a network of perivascular spaces (PVS), known as the glymphatic system, distributing growth factors and removing neural waste to maintain brain homeostasis.
The CSF cleansing process is most efficient during sleep, as the majority of CSF circulation and clearance occurs during that time. A disruption to this vital process can lead to neurological dysfunction, cognitive decline, or developmental delays.
Previously, measuring perivascular spaces was only considered clinically relevant in aging disorders, such as dementia. The new research suggests that younger populations may need to be considered and monitored for brain abnormalities.
Tracing Autism Root Cause to CSF AbnormalitiesThe researchers studied infants with an increased risk of developing autism, for instance, if they had an older autistic sibling. They followed these infants from 6-24 months of age, before the age of autism diagnosis.
MRIs were analyzed from babies during natural sleep at six, 12, and 24 months of age to observe changes over time.
Additionally, infants with abnormally enlarged perivascular spaces have a 2.2 times greater chance of developing autism compared to infants with the same genetic risk.
In summary, CSF abnormalities in early infancy could have cascading effects on later autism diagnosis, sleep problems, and other developmental disabilities.
