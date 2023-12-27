Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Hemalatha Manikandan. (2023, December 27). How Altered Microbiome Can Raise Kidney Stone Formation? . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 27, 2023 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-altered-microbiome-can-raise-kidney-stone-formation-214607-1.htm.

MLA Hemalatha Manikandan. "How Altered Microbiome Can Raise Kidney Stone Formation?". Medindia. Dec 27, 2023. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-altered-microbiome-can-raise-kidney-stone-formation-214607-1.htm>.

Chicago Hemalatha Manikandan. "How Altered Microbiome Can Raise Kidney Stone Formation?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-altered-microbiome-can-raise-kidney-stone-formation-214607-1.htm. (accessed Dec 27, 2023).

Harvard Hemalatha Manikandan. 2023. How Altered Microbiome Can Raise Kidney Stone Formation?. Medindia, viewed Dec 27, 2023, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-altered-microbiome-can-raise-kidney-stone-formation-214607-1.htm.