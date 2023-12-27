About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
How Altered Microbiome Can Raise Kidney Stone Formation?

How Altered Microbiome Can Raise Kidney Stone Formation?

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Dec 27 2023 2:51 PM

Highlights:
  • Kidney stone disease is associated with alterations in the human microbiome in multiple parts of the body
  • The disintegration of the healthy and beneficial network of the microbiome can cause kidney stone formation
  • A microbiome-friendly diet and limited antibiotic use should be considered as a part of treatment for kidney stone disease
Nephrolithiasis, often known as kidney stone Tests for Kidney Stones disease, is a common ailment that causes severe morbidity and leaves financial burden on the healthcare system. In recent decades, it has become increasingly prevalent, especially in young women and children.

Quiz on Kidney Stones
Quiz on Kidney Stones
Kidney stones or calculus produces the most severe form of pain in humans. The pain has often been described to be worse than childbirth, broken bones, gunshot wounds, burns, or surgery. Once you form a kidney stone you are always susceptible to ...
Notably, kidney stone disease is linked to the human microbiota; however, a consensus regarding the mechanisms behind this relationship remains elusive. In light of this, a recent study from Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute reveals that changes in the microbiome in various parts of the body are associated with kidney stones (1 Trusted Source
Multi-site microbiota alteration is a hallmark of kidney stone formation

Go to source).

Mechanics Behind Kidney Stone Formation

The most prevalent cause of kidney stones is calcium oxalate , a waste product that the body generates. The majority of research on the role of gut bacteria in kidney stone disease has been on their possible capacity to handle oxalate and their stronger correlation with antibiotic exposure.

Advertisement
Kidney stones were formerly believed to be due to the inefficient functioning of specific gut microbes like the bacterium Oxalobacter formigenes that break down oxalate. But the study enumerates other factors.

How Modified Microbiome Network Cause Kidney Stone Disease?

The study team compared the gut, urine, and salivary microbiomes of 83 kidney stone patients with those of 30 healthy controls. Participants in the study comprised those who had developed kidney stones, had not been exposed to antibiotics within the previous 90 days, and were undergoing surgery to remove the stones.

The types of bacteria found in the stomach and their genetic makeup, or mode of operation, were identified by a test technique known as shotgun metagenomic sequencing. Additionally, basic sequencing of the microbiome in the urine and oral samples was also conducted.

According to the findings, in healthy individuals, the microorganisms form a kind of network that is stable and beneficial; however, in kidney stone patients, this network is broken down. Not just in the stomach but also in the urinary tract and oral cavity, they fail to produce the same vitamins and beneficial metabolites.

In addition to having a gut microbiome that was more prone to dump toxins into the kidneys, kidney stone formers also had an unhealthy microbiome that made them more susceptible to antimicrobial agents.

Advertisement
The study team notes that while additional research is required, these preliminary results highlight the significance of maintaining a person's microbiome in good condition, with a diet that is friendly to the microbiome and minimal antibiotic use.

In conclusion, kidney stone disease is characterized by multi-site microbiota modification and to prevent stone recurrence, treatment should consider microbial functional restoration as well as avoiding aberrant modulators like a poor diet and antibiotics when necessary.

Advertisement
Gut Microbiome Influenced by Genes and the Environment
Gut Microbiome Influenced by Genes and the Environment
Gut microbiome influenced by genes and home environment will aid in nurturing the right microbiota for better digestion and greater protection from diseases.
Reference:
  1. Multi-site microbiota alteration is a hallmark of kidney stone formation - (https://microbiomejournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40168-023-01703-x)

Source-Medindia

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement