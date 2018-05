The Red Cross Society was, a Swiss citizen, after he witnessed first hand the horrors of war and felt he had to do something for its victims. He called for volunteers and trained persons to help him set up an organization to help persons and soldiers affected and wounded in war.

Everywhere for Everyone - World Red Cross Day

‘The Red Cross movement is guided by 7 fundamental principles namely - humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality.’

Overview and Activities of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement



Provision of water and maintains a sustainable living environment for displaced victims

Provision of basic health care in war torn areas as well as treating the sick and injured

Provision of food, clothing, shelter and hygiene to war victims and aim to give families economic security

Preventing and helping victims of sexual violence

Reminding authorities and other officials to follow and respect international human rights law and international humanitarian law

Helps unite families and track missing persons in war and other disasters

Protection of refugees and asylum seekers as per guidelines of international law

Ensuring humane treatment of prisoners and detainees irrespective of the reasons for their arrest

Raising awareness of the rights and needs of people affected by war or violence

Helping to rehabilitate of physically disabled persons due to war

Handling bodies of victims of war and violence with respect and dignity

Maternal and child care services

Family welfare clinics

Blood banking services

Providing vocational training to the women from poorer sections of society and teaching them to be independent

Training women in nursing and mid-wifery

What We Can Do to Help The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement

Using social media such as Facebook and Twitter to share messages and post and share pictures and videos that can be downloaded online

Adding filters (Twibbons) to social profile pictures to show support and solidarity for the campaign

Organizing a fundraising campaign and donating the proceeds to the local or regional Red Cross Society

Making a personal or corporate contribution to aid the Red Cross serving in war torn areas

Leaving a legacy in honor of the Red Cross for its humanitarian activities

Volunteering to serve in war torn or disaster affected areas to help the sick and injured

Using the print and visual media to raise awareness and spread the message about the activities of the Red Cross and help the organization

In response to his call, initially. Later in the same year, its name was changed to the. Along with Sir Jean Henri Dunant,(ICRC) Society. Henry Dunant is also the first ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.Currently, there are Red Cross National Societies inworldwide. The Red Cross and Red Crescent movement share the same mission and vision, and- Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Service, Unity andUniversality.The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is thein the world. There is one in every country and supported in its endeavor by millions of volunteers.The ICRCacross the world.The ICRC responds fast and in an efficient. They also respond toin conflict areas, because the effects of a disaster are amplified in a country already affected by war.Theof the ICRC in regions torn byto help affected victims include:Other activities in the communityespecially in the under developed countries include offering:Organizations like Red Cross need all the support they can get to continue their work worldwide. We can spread the message about their activities in regions currently torn by conflict such as Syria, Iraq and other places in one or more of the following ways:War and other mindless violence kills persons including women and children and subjects people to unspeakable horrors and misery. Organizations such as the Red Cross and its volunteers deserve our support and encouragement in every little way that we can to put the smile back on the faces of the hundreds of persons affected by these events.Source: Medindia