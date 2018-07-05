Everywhere for Everyone - World Red Cross Day

Highlights:
- World Red Cross Day is observed all over the world on the 8th
May every year in memory of its founder who was born on this day and to
create awareness about the tireless services of its volunteers.
- The Red Cross is an international humanitarian organization that
helps victims all over the world in response to calls of disaster,
violence and war as well as provides community health care during
peacetime.
History of Red Cross Society
The Red Cross Society was established in 1863 by Jean Henri Dunant
, a Swiss citizen, after he
witnessed
first hand the horrors of war and felt he had to do something for its victims.
He called for volunteers and trained persons to help him set up an organization
to help persons and soldiers affected and wounded in war.
In
response to his call, initially four
people joined him in the year 1863 to start a relief society for those injured
. Later in the same year, its
name was changed to the Red Cross
Society
. Along with Sir Jean Henri Dunant, these four persons formed the first International Committee of Red
Cross
(ICRC) Society. Henry Dunant is also the first ever recipient of the
Nobel Peace Prize.
Currently, there are Red Cross National
Societies in about 200 countries
worldwide. The Red Cross and Red Crescent movement share the same mission and
vision, and operate under the seven
guiding principles
- Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence,
Voluntary Service, Unity and
Universality.
Overview and Activities
of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement
The International Red Cross and Red
Crescent Movement is the biggest
humanitarian network
in the world. There is one in every country and
supported in its endeavor by millions of volunteers.
The ICRC is funded chiefly by voluntary donations from governments and from
National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
across the world.
The ICRC
responds fast and in an efficient manner to help people affected by war
.
They also respond to concurrent disasters
in conflict areas, because the
effects of a disaster are amplified in a country already affected by war.
The major
activities
of the ICRC in regions torn by war and violence
to help affected victims include:
- Provision of water and maintains a
sustainable living environment for displaced victims
- Provision of basic health care in
war torn areas as well as treating the sick and injured
- Provision of food, clothing, shelter
and hygiene to war victims and aim to give families economic security
- Preventing and helping victims of
sexual violence
- Reminding
authorities and other officials to follow and respect international human
rights law and international humanitarian law
- Helps unite families and track
missing persons in war and other disasters
- Protection of refugees and asylum
seekers as per guidelines of international law
- Ensuring humane treatment of
prisoners and detainees irrespective of the reasons for their arrest
- Raising awareness of the rights and
needs of people affected by war or violence
- Helping to rehabilitate of
physically disabled persons due to war
- Handling bodies of victims of war
and violence with respect and dignity
Other activities in the community during peace time,
especially in the
under developed countries include offering:
- Maternal and child care services
-
Family welfare clinics
- Blood banking services
- Providing vocational training to the women from
poorer sections of society and teaching them to be independent
- Training women in nursing and mid-wifery
What We Can Do to Help
The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement
Organizations like Red Cross
need all the support they can
get to continue their work worldwide. We can spread the message about their
activities in regions currently torn by conflict such as Syria, Iraq and other
places in one or more of the following ways:
- Using social media such as Facebook
and Twitter to share messages and post and share pictures and videos that
can be downloaded online
- Adding filters (Twibbons) to social
profile pictures to show support and solidarity for the campaign
- Organizing
a fundraising campaign and donating the proceeds to the local or regional
Red Cross Society
- Making a personal or corporate
contribution to aid the Red Cross serving in war torn areas
- Leaving a legacy in honor of the Red
Cross for its humanitarian activities
- Volunteering to serve in war torn or
disaster affected areas to help the sick and injured
- Using the print and visual media to
raise awareness and spread the message about the activities of the Red Cross
and help the organization
War and other mindless violence kills
persons including women and children and subjects people to unspeakable horrors
and misery. Organizations such as the Red Cross and its volunteers deserve our
support and encouragement in every little way that we can to put the smile back
on the faces of the hundreds of persons affected by these events.
