Can Probiotics Boost Vaginal Health?

- Pregnancy chances in IVF are affected by the bacteria which colonize the reproductive tract
- Administering vaginal lactobacilli probiotics may not improve vaginal microbiome
- Pregnancy and live birth rates are higher among women whose vaginal microbiota is dominated by lactobacillus
Probiotics do not enhance unhealthy vaginal flora when administered vaginally in a daily capsule to patients for ten days before fertility therapy.
However, more than a third (34%) of all women who took part in the trial showed an improvement between a month to three months later, regardless of whether they took a probiotic or not.
On this basis, the authors suggest that it may be worthwhile to postpone fertility treatment among patients with an 'unfavorable' vaginal microbiome until a normal balance is achieved.
'However, a spontaneous improvement rate over a period of one to three months may provide the basis for an alternative therapeutic approach. The strategy would involve postponing fertility treatment until spontaneous improvement occurs, but further research is needed. The specific vaginal probiotic tested in this study had no effect on the favourability of the vaginal microbiome before IVF. But probiotics in general should not yet be discounted.'
Vaginal ProbioticsConversely, those with an imbalance - or dysbiosis - where the lactobacillus concentration is too low may have a lesser chance of an embryo implanting in the uterus.
The study was carried out at a university fertility clinic between April 2019 and February 2021. A total of 74 women referred for IVF treatment were recruited. All had an abnormal lactobacillus profile which varied from low to medium quality.
The women were randomly assigned either to receive vaginal probiotic capsules (n=38) or a placebo (n=36). Samples were taken to determine the effect on the vaginal microbiome following the 10-day course of probiotics, and again in the subsequent menstrual cycle (on cycle day 21 to 25). Improvement in the vaginal microbiome was defined as a shift in receptivity profile from low to medium; low to high; and from medium to high.
Results showed that the vaginal microbiome improved by 40% in the placebo group and by 29% in those taking the lactobacillus probiotic. This did not represent a significant difference. Similar outcomes were observed in the menstrual cycle after intervention.
The authors advise that only two strains of lactobacilli were contained in the probiotic samples. In addition, they say the broad categorization of the vaginal microbiome profile may not capture 'more subtle changes' that could affect fertility.
This study was a part of The ReproHealth Research Consortium Zealand University Hospital.
Source: Eurekalert
Citations
Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:
-
APA
Colleen Fleiss. (2022, July 04). Can Probiotics Boost Vaginal Health?. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 04, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-probiotics-boost-vaginal-health-207821-1.htm.
-
MLA
Colleen Fleiss. "Can Probiotics Boost Vaginal Health?". Medindia. Jul 04, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-probiotics-boost-vaginal-health-207821-1.htm>.
Chicago
Colleen Fleiss. "Can Probiotics Boost Vaginal Health?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-probiotics-boost-vaginal-health-207821-1.htm. (accessed Jul 04, 2022).
Harvard
Colleen Fleiss. 2021. Can Probiotics Boost Vaginal Health?. Medindia, viewed Jul 04, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-probiotics-boost-vaginal-health-207821-1.htm.