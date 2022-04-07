About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Can Probiotics Boost Vaginal Health?

Colleen Fleiss
Written by Colleen Fleiss
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 4, 2022 at 11:05 PM
Highlights
  • Pregnancy chances in IVF are affected by the bacteria which colonize the reproductive tract
  • Administering vaginal lactobacilli probiotics may not improve vaginal microbiome
  • Pregnancy and live birth rates are higher among women whose vaginal microbiota is dominated by lactobacillus

Can Probiotics Boost Vaginal Health?

Probiotics do not enhance unhealthy vaginal flora when administered vaginally in a daily capsule to patients for ten days before fertility therapy.

However, more than a third (34%) of all women who took part in the trial showed an improvement between a month to three months later, regardless of whether they took a probiotic or not.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the "good bacteria" in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.


On this basis, the authors suggest that it may be worthwhile to postpone fertility treatment among patients with an 'unfavorable' vaginal microbiome until a normal balance is achieved.

Principal investigator Ida Engberg Jepsen from The Fertility Clinic at Zealand University Hospital, Denmark, will present the findings today at the 38th Annual Meeting of ESHRE. She said that the 'spontaneous' improvement rate observed among patients may provide grounds for a change in approach towards IVF timing.
Quiz on Probiotics
Quiz on Probiotics
Though probiotics have been a part of our diet since ancient times, their use as medicines has been relatively recent. Test your knowledge on probiotics by taking this quiz.

'However, a spontaneous improvement rate over a period of one to three months may provide the basis for an alternative therapeutic approach. The strategy would involve postponing fertility treatment until spontaneous improvement occurs, but further research is needed. The specific vaginal probiotic tested in this study had no effect on the favourability of the vaginal microbiome before IVF. But probiotics in general should not yet be discounted.'

Vaginal Probiotics

Conversely, those with an imbalance - or dysbiosis - where the lactobacillus concentration is too low may have a lesser chance of an embryo implanting in the uterus.

The study was carried out at a university fertility clinic between April 2019 and February 2021. A total of 74 women referred for IVF treatment were recruited. All had an abnormal lactobacillus profile which varied from low to medium quality.

The women were randomly assigned either to receive vaginal probiotic capsules (n=38) or a placebo (n=36). Samples were taken to determine the effect on the vaginal microbiome following the 10-day course of probiotics, and again in the subsequent menstrual cycle (on cycle day 21 to 25). Improvement in the vaginal microbiome was defined as a shift in receptivity profile from low to medium; low to high; and from medium to high.

Results showed that the vaginal microbiome improved by 40% in the placebo group and by 29% in those taking the lactobacillus probiotic. This did not represent a significant difference. Similar outcomes were observed in the menstrual cycle after intervention.

The authors advise that only two strains of lactobacilli were contained in the probiotic samples. In addition, they say the broad categorization of the vaginal microbiome profile may not capture 'more subtle changes' that could affect fertility.

This study was a part of The ReproHealth Research Consortium Zealand University Hospital.

Source: Eurekalert
Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health
Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health
How much do you know about vaginal health care? Find out everything you need to know about the most common vaginal problems and how to have a healthy vagina.

Vaginal Bleeding
Vaginal Bleeding
Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman's mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.
