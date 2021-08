Smartphone App can Help You Manage Back Pain at Home

Feel Better with the 'selfBACK' App

Customized Solutions from the AI-powered Tool

Tips for Back Pain Relief

Focus on good posture

Maintain healthy weight

Stretch your joints and soft tissues through yoga

Try mindful meditation

Keep a heat patch handy

Most people tend to be physically inactive when they experience back pain, but this again aggravates the condition and elevates the intensity of pain.For the current study, the study team evaluated the efficacy of the selfBACK app in a trial that included 461 patients with back pain from Norway and Denmark. About half of the subjects received standard treatment for back pain, whereas the other half used the selfBACK app along with the standard treatment.The progress in the outcomes of backaches among the patients was evaluated after three, six, and nine months of using the app. This showed a majority of the participants who used the app felt better in managing their back pains as the clinical improvements were about 32 percent higher for participants who used selfBACK.Unlike other healthcare apps, selfBACK tailors recommendations for each patient to plan how to deal with the pain. This AI-powered smartphone app includes suggestions drawn on other people's experiences with back pain, including physical activity and exercise explains Mork.The European Union supported this research work with five million Euros. The results of the complete study were published in the journalSource: Medindia