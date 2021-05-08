Smartphone App can Help You Manage Back Pain at Home

Highlights:
- New smartphone-based ' selfBACK' app can help manage back pain at home
- Back pain is the most common cause of disability across the world
- selfBACK app improves the outcomes of back pain by about 32 percent
Back pain can be efficiently managed with the help of a new smartphone-based app. Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology have developed and tested an app called 'selfBACK' as a result of their five-year work.
"We can do a lot ourselves to reduce back pain through exercise and lifestyle adjustments. A better understanding of the possible causes of back ailments also provides a better starting point for dealing with the pain on your own. However, self-management can be difficult to implement without any kind of help or support along the way," says Paul JarleMork, a professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's Department of Public Health and Nursing.
Back pain - How Much Can it Impact the Lives of Humans?Back pain is the most common cause of disability across the globe. It accounts for more than 264 million lost workdays in one year.
One in 15 adults in Norway sees a doctor or physiotherapist every year due to lower back pain.
‘The 'selfBACK' app recommends patients the ways to manage back pain using the data drawn on other people's experiences with back pain. It shows 32 percent higher improvements among people who had back pain.’
Feel Better with the 'selfBACK' AppFor the current study, the study team evaluated the efficacy of the selfBACK app in a trial that included 461 patients with back pain from Norway and Denmark. About half of the subjects received standard treatment for back pain, whereas the other half used the selfBACK app along with the standard treatment.
The progress in the outcomes of backaches among the patients was evaluated after three, six, and nine months of using the app. This showed a majority of the participants who used the app felt better in managing their back pains as the clinical improvements were about 32 percent higher for participants who used selfBACK.
Customized Solutions from the AI-powered ToolUnlike other healthcare apps, selfBACK tailors recommendations for each patient to plan how to deal with the pain. This AI-powered smartphone app includes suggestions drawn on other people's experiences with back pain, including physical activity and exercise.
"So before you start to use the app, you have to answer some questions, including about your lifestyle and specific back problems. The app compares your answers to those of other app users and to the results they've achieved by using the app. This is how the app can adapt the advice for you," explains Mork.
The European Union supported this research work with five million Euros. The results of the complete study were published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.
Tips for Back Pain Relief
- Focus on good posture
- Maintain healthy weight
- Stretch your joints and soft tissues through yoga
- Try mindful meditation
- Keep a heat patch handy
