Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan
Written by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 5, 2021 at 3:32 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • New smartphone-based ' selfBACK' app can help manage back pain at home
  • Back pain is the most common cause of disability across the world
  • selfBACK app improves the outcomes of back pain by about 32 percent

Back pain can be efficiently managed with the help of a new smartphone-based app. Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology have developed and tested an app called 'selfBACK' as a result of their five-year work.

"We can do a lot ourselves to reduce back pain through exercise and lifestyle adjustments. A better understanding of the possible causes of back ailments also provides a better starting point for dealing with the pain on your own. However, self-management can be difficult to implement without any kind of help or support along the way," says Paul JarleMork, a professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's Department of Public Health and Nursing.

Back pain - How Much Can it Impact the Lives of Humans?

Back pain is the most common cause of disability across the globe. It accounts for more than 264 million lost workdays in one year.
Smartphone App can Help You Manage Back Pain at Home

One in 15 adults in Norway sees a doctor or physiotherapist every year due to lower back pain.


Most people tend to be physically inactive when they experience back pain, but this again aggravates the condition and elevates the intensity of pain.

Feel Better with the 'selfBACK' App

For the current study, the study team evaluated the efficacy of the selfBACK app in a trial that included 461 patients with back pain from Norway and Denmark. About half of the subjects received standard treatment for back pain, whereas the other half used the selfBACK app along with the standard treatment.

The progress in the outcomes of backaches among the patients was evaluated after three, six, and nine months of using the app. This showed a majority of the participants who used the app felt better in managing their back pains as the clinical improvements were about 32 percent higher for participants who used selfBACK.

Customized Solutions from the AI-powered Tool

Unlike other healthcare apps, selfBACK tailors recommendations for each patient to plan how to deal with the pain. This AI-powered smartphone app includes suggestions drawn on other people's experiences with back pain, including physical activity and exercise.

"So before you start to use the app, you have to answer some questions, including about your lifestyle and specific back problems. The app compares your answers to those of other app users and to the results they've achieved by using the app. This is how the app can adapt the advice for you," explains Mork.

The European Union supported this research work with five million Euros. The results of the complete study were published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

Tips for Back Pain Relief

  • Focus on good posture
  • Maintain healthy weight
  • Stretch your joints and soft tissues through yoga
  • Try mindful meditation
  • Keep a heat patch handy

References :
  1. Sandal LF, Bach K, Øverås CK, et al. Effectiveness of App-Delivered, Tailored Self-management Support for Adults With Lower Back Pain-Related Disability: A selfBACK Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Intern Med. Published online August 02, 2021. doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.4097
  2. Low Back Pain Fact Sheet - (https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/Patient-Caregiver-Education/Fact-Sheets/Low-Back-Pain-Fact-Sheet)
  3. Back Pain Facts and Statistics - (https://www.acatoday.org/Patients/What-is-Chiropractic/Back-Pain-Facts-and-Statistics)


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Back Pain
Back pain or Backache is common due to poor posture, postural deformities and life style. Back pain can be classified anatomically as upper, lower and middle back pain.
READ MORE
Quiz on Back Pain
Do you know your back pain? Take this quiz and find out what type of back pain you may have and how to deal with it. ...
READ MORE
Home Remedies to Manage Back Pain
Back pain is discomforting. It can be tough to perform daily activities while experiencing back pain. Here are some remedies that help you manage back pain at home.
READ MORE
Top 10 Tips to Alleviate Back Pain When Driving
Back pain while driving can be avoided by simple tips. Correct posture, seat arrangement and exercise can prevent back ache and maintain spinal curvature.
READ MORE
Back Injuries
Common back injuries include strains, sprains and fracture and they can occur due to pressure or trauma.
READ MORE
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.
READ MORE
Back Sprain
Back sprain indicates a painful condition caused due to excessive stretching of a muscle or ligament of the back. It results in severe pain and may restrict normal body movements.
READ MORE
Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?
Causes of backache in adults can vary but majority of backaches in growing children is traced to heavy school bags. Backache in children is a common problem now with school bags becoming heavier.
READ MORE
Cervical Spondylosis
Cervical spondylosis is a disorder in which there is abnormal wear on cervical vertebrae.
READ MORE
How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips
Increasing weight of school bags can cause back pain in kids. Types of backpacks for school, carrying the right books and coordinated efforts between parents and school can help solve the problem.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE
Traction For Lumbar Pain
Traction is the maximum force imparted between two bony surfaces for distracting them without causing any injury.
READ MORE
Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash
Whiplash injury is an injury that common with road traffic accidents. Whiplash happens due to sudden acceleration of the vertebrae in the cervical spine.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Back PainCervical SpondylosisBack Pain at Workplace: Prevention and ExercisesTraction For Lumbar PainBack InjuriesCan Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?Thoracic Outlet SyndromeWhiplash and Conditions that Mimic WhiplashHow to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple TipsBack Sprain