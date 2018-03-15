Newly Invented ‘Life Support System for The Limb’ Could Avoid Amputations from Battlefield Injuries

New treatment technique could be used to avoid amputations in soldiers with serious battlefield injuries.

Soldiers who suffer from serious battlefield injuries usually lose their limbs to amputation to save their life. But a new pioneering new treatment developed a research team at Strathclyde University could avoid amputations and save these limbs. Referred to as the 'life support system for the limb', the technique gives doctors the time needed to repair damage, and thereby reducing amputations. The study was funded by The Ministry of Defence (MoD): Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL).