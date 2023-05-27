National Medical Devices Policy, 2023 Approved by the Union Cabinet

The medical devices industry in India is a rapidly expanding sector that shows great potential. It is estimated that the market size of the medical devices sector in India reached $11 billion (approximately ₹ 90,000 Cr) in 2020. This accounts for around 1.5% of the global medical device market (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

The Gazette of India



Go to source).



The Need for a NMDP

The growth of the medical device sector in India can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing and aging population, rising per capital and disposable income, growing demand for healthcare infrastructure, the emergence of diagnostic services, and the availability and expansion of healthcare services and insurance.