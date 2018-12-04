medindia
Every Bowel Tumor Has a Unique Genetic Blueprint
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Every Bowel Tumor Has a Unique Genetic Blueprint

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 12, 2018 at 6:29 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Bowel cancer cells and bowel tumors have unique genetic fingerprints
  • Latest single cell and organoid technologies were used to study the mutational processes of cancers
  • High mutation rates in cancer cells lead to high genetic diversity between the tumor cells.
In the first study of its kind, a research team used the latest single cell and organoid technologies to study the mutational processes of cancer cells. The study on bowel cancers shows that not only is every tumor different but every cancer cell has a unique genetic pattern. The study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, UK and Hubrecht Institute (KNAW) in Utrecht, The Netherlands is published in Nature.

Study Overview

The study worked with Colorectal Cancer tissues from three different patients. The tissues were collected from the normal bowel stem cells and cells from four different areas of the tumors.
Every Bowel Tumor Has a Unique Genetic Blueprint

The tissues were then grown into organoids, 3D mini-guts, in the laboratory to amplify a single cell.

While it is known that cancers contain subclones, this is the first time that anyone has shown that each cell in a tumor is different.

Prof Hans Clevers, from Hubrecht Institute in the Netherlands, the joint corresponding author on the paper, said: "Organoids had not been used to study single cancer cells before. Nobuo Sasaki, in my lab isolated multiple single cells from the tumors and grew them up as organoids. This enabled us to study each cell without the errors that standard single cell methods bring. For the first time ever, we could make a really comprehensive comparison of individual normal and tumor cells from the exact same type of tissue, taken at the same time, from the same person, and see how the cancer had developed."

Study Highlights

  • Every tumor is different, and every cell within the tumor is also genetically unique.
  • Mutational process in tumor cells is more than normal cells, leading to a huge increase in mutation rate for tumors compared with normal cells.
  • The high mutation rate may be responsible for the high genetic diversity within the tumors.
  • The mutation rate starts to change many years before the diagnosis of the cancer. This time window may provide diagnostic clues in the future, if it were possible to identify the rise in mutation rate early in a cell.
Prof Sir Mike Stratton, the joint corresponding author on the paper from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: "This study gives us fundamental knowledge on the way cancers arise. By studying the patterns of mutations from individual healthy and tumor cells, we can learn what mutational processes have occurred, and then look to see what has caused them. Extending our knowledge on the origin of these processes could help us discover new risk factors to reduce the incidence of cancer, and could also put us in a better position to create drugs to target cancer-specific mutational processes directly."

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Combination Therapy To Treat Drug Resistant Bowel Cancer

Combination Therapy To Treat Drug Resistant Bowel Cancer

Some bowel cancer patients respond well to cetuximab treatment, the drug for bowel cancer but many will relapse, or not benefit from the drug.

Quiz on Colon

Quiz on Colon

Are you suffering from a migraine? It is possible that you have an unhealthy bowel. Strange - but true! This quiz is packed with information on the colon. Participate to learn ...

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Crohns Disease

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

More News on:

Genetics and Stem Cells Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Crohns Disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Christianson Syndrome Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup disease, named after the Hartnup family in England is an inherited disorder leading to ...

 Tonsil Stones

Tonsil Stones

Tonsil stones or tonsilloliths are deposits of calcified debris of bacterial cells, lymphocytes, ...

 Cold Intolerance

Cold Intolerance

Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...