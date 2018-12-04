Droplet Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) - Highly Sensitive and Accurate in Detecting Hepatitis B Infection

‘Estimating serum cccDNA is of great value in earlier diagnosis of HBV infection, prediction of risk of progression to HCC, targeted intervention, and assessing treatment efficacy.’

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.