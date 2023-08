Combating Mosquito Transmitted Viruses: New Drug Targets Identified

Research Highlights: New Drug Targets Identified

Benefits of the Study: What Have We Gained?

The study has paved way for developing new drug treatments for these viral infections We are now a a step closer to understanding and treating mosquito-transmitted pathogens, which are a global threat to the human population Antiviral drug resistance: Viruses mutate so rapidly that developing medicines against them lose their potential over time. This is known as Anti-viral resistance. The new target identified are human enzymes which are basically protein. The do not undergo any significant mutation over time The study suggests that creating novel drugs targeting the human KAT5 enzyme might help target several other mosquito-transmitted flaviviruses Since currently no licensed vaccine or specific antiviral treatment is available for the viral infection caused by mosquito borne transmission, the current drug target offers a novel breakthrough in preventing virus borne infections caused predominantly by flaviviruses

Other Strategies to Prevent Vector Borne Infections

Personal Protection: This warrants the use of protective clothing, nets and application of mosquito repellant creams Insecticides: Several insecticidal compounds have been advocated for indoor and outdoor use Environmental management: Removal of mosquito breeding sites, Fogging and prevention of any collection of water that could serve as site for mosquito breeding is important Long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) and Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS): account for most of the reductions in malaria Recent advances: Larvicides, bio insecticides and technologies for improving the incorporation of insecticides and repellents into clothing and other materials

