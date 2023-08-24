About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Combating Mosquito Transmitted Viruses: New Drug Targets Identified
Advertisement

Combating Mosquito Transmitted Viruses: New Drug Targets Identified

Dr. Prachi Agrawal
Author -  Dr. Prachi Agrawal, MBBS, MD (Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care), DNB, MNAMS, FIPM, CCEPC (AIIMS)
Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Krishanga, BDS on August 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM
Highlights:
  • Several viral diseases are transmitted via mosquitoes that act as transmitters or vectors which transfer lethal viruses inside human hosts
  • Human enzymes that are required by these viruses for further replication inside human body were identified
  • Future drugs that targets these enzymes can help in stopping vector-borne diseases

Latest research offers an insight into new drug targets that could prevent diseases caused by viruses which are predominantly transmitted by mosquitoes.

These vector borne diseases can be caused by either parasites, bacteria or viruses. Malaria and Dengue are among the predominant vector borne diseases caused by mosquitoes that affect an estimated 219 million and 96 million symptomatic individuals respectively annually.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Advertisement


Other viral diseases transmitted by mosquitoes vectors include Chikungunya, Zika fever, Yellow fever, West Nile fever and Japanese encephalitis.

The burden of these diseases is highest in tropical and subtropical countries and time and again, several outbreaks have claimed lives, and overwhelmed health systems in many countries (1 Trusted Source
Vector-borne diseases

Go to source).

Research Highlights: New Drug Targets Identified

The research, published recently in the journal Cell Host and Microbe, has unveiled a previously unknown target for antiviral drug development. Direct targeting of essential viral enzymes has long been a major strategy of antiviral drug design. Although researchers have been previously successful in targeting several viral enzymes, targeting viral helicases has been very difficult to achieve, demanding alternative strategies.
Molecular Fingerprinting of Zika Infected Cells Reveal New Drug Targets
Molecular Fingerprinting of Zika Infected Cells Reveal New Drug Targets
The proteins and the genes expressed in Zika infection of neural cells are revealed in a new study with possible targets for drug therapy.
Advertisement

The study has provided a molecular insight into how these group of viral enzymes known as Helicases can be targeted by mediating by a specific isoform of the host (human) enzyme known as KAT5.

The KAT5 enzyme plays a critical role in the virus replication and being able to target it is the key first step in being able to design drugs to stop viral replication and treat infection (2 Trusted Source
Acetylation of the NS3 helicase by KAT5γ is essential for flavivirus replication

Go to source).

Benefits of the Study: What Have We Gained?

  1. The study has paved way for developing new drug treatments for these viral infections
  2. We are now a a step closer to understanding and treating mosquito-transmitted pathogens, which are a global threat to the human population
  3. Antiviral drug resistance: Viruses mutate so rapidly that developing medicines against them lose their potential over time. This is known as Anti-viral resistance. The new target identified are human enzymes which are basically protein. The do not undergo any significant mutation over time
  4. The study suggests that creating novel drugs targeting the human KAT5 enzyme might help target several other mosquito-transmitted flaviviruses
  5. Since currently no licensed vaccine or specific antiviral treatment is available for the viral infection caused by mosquito borne transmission, the current drug target offers a novel breakthrough in preventing virus borne infections caused predominantly by flaviviruses

Other Strategies to Prevent Vector Borne Infections

  1. Personal Protection:

    This warrants the use of protective clothing, nets and application of mosquito repellant creams

  2. Insecticides:

    Several insecticidal compounds have been advocated for indoor and outdoor use

  3. Environmental management:

    Removal of mosquito breeding sites, Fogging and prevention of any collection of water that could serve as site for mosquito breeding is important

  4. Long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) and Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS):

    account for most of the reductions in malaria

  5. Recent advances:

    Larvicides, bio insecticides and technologies for improving the incorporation of insecticides and repellents into clothing and other materials
If control and elimination targets for malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases are to be met, vector control interventions need to play a major role (3 Trusted Source
Novel control strategies for mosquito-borne diseases

Go to source).

References :
  1. Vector-borne diseases - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/vector-borne-diseases)
  2. Acetylation of the NS3 helicase by KAT5γ is essential for flavivirus replication - (https://www.cell.com/cell-host-microbe/fulltext/S1931-3128(23)00264-0)
  3. Novel control strategies for mosquito-borne diseases - (https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rstb.2019.0802)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Drug Targets To Fight Disease Resistant Malaria
Drug Targets To Fight Disease Resistant Malaria
Two enzymes that are crucial for the disease transmission of malarial parasite could be the new drug targets for malaria.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Waterborne Diseases
Waterborne Diseases
Waterborne diseases are communicable diseases caused by diseases causing microorganisms in contaminated water. It is more prevalent during floods and in tsunami affected areas.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to ...
Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, ...
Leishmaniasis

Leishmaniasis

Leishmaniasis (Kala-azar) refers to the spectrum of infectious disease produced by species of the Leishmania ...
Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is ...
Yellow Fever

Yellow Fever

Yellow fever is a hemorrhagic fever that is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and it can lead to liver ...

Latest Health In Focus

A Nutrient-Rich Ally - Discover the Best Milk for Your Pregnancy!

A Nutrient-Rich Ally - Discover the Best Milk for Your Pregnancy!

Choosing milk for wellness during pregnancy may help support your baby's growth and your holistic well-being.
Enhancing Dry Eye Care Through Modern Strategies

Enhancing Dry Eye Care Through Modern Strategies

Discover the latest approaches for effective management of dry eye disease, tailored for individual patient needs.
Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Through Innovation

Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Through Innovation

Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 led to a renewed focus on using neutralizing antibodies for treating similar viruses.
Shattering Notions of Infant Health: Rethinking RSV's Impact on Healthy Newborns

Shattering Notions of Infant Health: Rethinking RSV's Impact on Healthy Newborns

Despite their health, infants can fall seriously ill from RSV, debunking the notion that only sickly children are vulnerable to severe outcomes.
PCOS: New Comprehensive Guidelines Offer Better Insight

PCOS: New Comprehensive Guidelines Offer Better Insight

The guideline is a global effort, resulting in an enormous resource with several suggestions and practice opportunities.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Combating Mosquito Transmitted Viruses: New Drug Targets Identified Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests