Having Protein Supplements Before Meals Control Diabetes

Advertisement

Their daily blood glucose levels were 0.6 mmol/L lower compared to when they consumed the supplement without any protein.Dr Daniel West, Senior Lecturer and Principal Investigator working within the Human Nutrition Research Centre and Diabetes Research Group at Newcastle University, UK said: "."."18 people with type 2 diabetes consumed a small drink - in a 100 ml shot- with 15 grams of protein 10 minutes before breakfast, lunch and dinner over seven days and remained on their prescribed diabetes medication.Continuous glucose monitoring automatically tracked blood glucose levels over the course of the week.Newcastle University PhD student, Kieran Smith, who oversaw the glucose monitoring and analyzed the data, said: "."The team intend to further explore the benefits of non-medical interventions running the study on a larger scale and for a longer period of up to six months.They also plan to look at alternative proteins, such as those that come from plant sources like peas, fungi and potatoes to open up options for vegan and religious dietary needs.Source: Medindia