Low-dose Morphine Can Help Lung Disease Patients To Sleep Better

Advertisement

One way we think it works is by improving sleep quality, which has flow-on effects for breathlessness the next day."This study follows the work done at Flinders University by Professor David Currow, a world expert on breathlessness, whose research led to morphine being licensed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia for chronic breathlessness in 2019.Dr Altree says that the results of this study will have important implications for the way doctors treat COPD in the future.."Source: Medindia