medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Has Screen Time Increased for Young Children?

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 19, 2019 at 4:07 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kids younger than 6 years of age spend most of their screen time watching television, according to study that assessed screen time in young children in 1997 and in 2014, before and after mobile devices were widely available.
Has Screen Time Increased for Young Children?
Has Screen Time Increased for Young Children?

The study used time diary data from a representative group of American children younger than 6 who completed the time diary (1,327 children in 1997 and 443 children in 2014). In 1997, daily screen time averaged 1.3 hours for children up to age 2 and almost 2.5 hours for children 3 to 5, with the highest amount of screen time per day spent watching TV.

By 2014, total screen time among children up to age 2 increased to about 3 hours per day and most of that time was spent watching TV; children 3 to 5 didn't have a significant change in total screen time in 2014 but most of it was spent watching TV.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Screen Time in the Dark Before Bedtime Puts Your Children at Risk of Poor Sleep

Children are more likely to experience sleep disturbances when they watch TV or use a mobile phone in the dark an hour before bed which may also increase their risk of anxiety and obesity.

Offering Screen Time to Control Behavior Leads to More Screen Time

Parents who offer screen time as a reward or punishment, will make children spend more time in front of the screen than parents who don't.

Too Much Screen Time Can Disrupt Your Sleep

Spending to much time in front of electronic devices such as televisions, smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, and gaming systems can disrupt your sleep, reveals a new study.

Poor Sleep Tied to Unhealthy Eating Habits, More Screen Time, Obesity in Kids

Inadequate sleep can lead to unhealthy eating habits, too much screen time and thereby increasing the risk of developing obesity among children and adolescents.

What's New on Medindia

Artificial Sweeteners: Types & Benefits

Top Foods to Beat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive