medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Mammography Test to Spot Breast Cancer: New Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 19, 2019 at 8:12 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women under the age 40 with no known breast cancer risk or visible symptoms, need not take regular mammography tests, revealed health experts.
Mammography Test to Spot Breast Cancer: New Insights
Mammography Test to Spot Breast Cancer: New Insights

"If a woman doesn't have symptoms of breast cancer then regular mammography tests before the age of 40 are not recommended," Ramesh Sarin, Senior Consultant (Surgical Oncology) at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, told IANS.

If there is any lump in the breast, then mammography should be done. "Those with increased risk (which is decided by clinician analysing multiple parameters) can begin screening at a younger age around 25-30 years," added Upasna Saxena, Consultant (Radiation Oncology) from HCG Cancer Centre in Mumbai.

In mammography, each breast is examined separately and compressed against the film to obtain maximum visualisation of masses or calcifications.

"This helps identify masses or lumps that are smaller than the size that can be felt on examination. Hence, they help in early detection of breast cancers. But at the same time all masses seen on mammography are not cancerous," Saxena informed.

However, there are various concerns that mammography can be risky due to radiation. But experts noted that mammography uses low energy to take X-Ray of the breast.

"There are no risks which are associated with mammography, even if a woman gets 20-30 mammograms done in her lifetime," Sarin said.

At the same time, "mammography is to be avoided in pregnant women as the foetus will be at risk even with minimal doses".

"If at all required in a pregnant woman, it can be done using a lead shield over the abdomen," Saxena stressed.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer which affects women in India and, by 2026 the country will witness rise in the breast cancer incidence to 35 per 100,000 women as compared to the present rate of 25.8 per cent, says a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) 2018 report titled "Breast Cancer Landscape in India".

The cancer burden in India has more than doubled over the last 26 years, the highest increase among all therapy areas, with breast cancer being the most common among Indian women.

However, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) data shows only 9.8 per cent women between the age of 15 and 49 in India have ever undergone breast examination.

"Mammogram should be supplemented with monthly breast self-examination or breast awareness," Saxena said, adding that breast self-examination once a month should start by the age of 20 onwards. The experts also recommended MRI, ultrasonography or a biopsy in which breast tissue or fluid is removed for laboratory testing, for younger women.

"However, these alternatives are not as sensitive as mammography, wherein physical examinations can detect breast cancer only in 60-70 percent of the cases. But mammography can detect breast cancer with 85 per cent accuracy," Sarin noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and life style changes help in controlling breast cancer.

Quiz on Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth ...

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.

Alcohol Consumption and Breast Cancer Link Ignored by Middle-aged Women

Women aged 45-64 years aren't aware of the potential risks and negative impacts associated with long-term alcohol consumption

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Breast Lumps

Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst.

Breast Lumps in Women - Symptom Evaluation

Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Keeping the threat of breast cancer in mind every breast lump should be medically evaluated.

Breast Lumps-Screening

Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out cancer.

Breast Pain Symptom Evaluation

Breast pain is seen more commonly in women of the reproductive age group. The pain may vary in different stages of the menstrual cycle.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Mastitis Undescended Testicles Breasts - Structures and Types Varicocele Breast Lumps Breast Lumps-Screening Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination Breast Lumps in Women - Symptom Evaluation Breast Pain Symptom Evaluation 

What's New on Medindia

Artificial Sweeteners: Types & Benefits

Top Foods to Beat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive