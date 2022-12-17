About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Harmless Mosquito Species Now Spreads Malaria

by Colleen Fleiss on December 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM
In Pakistan, climate change has turned Anopheles pulcherrimus, a harmless species of mosquito into a lethal vector of malaria, revealed reports.

Harmless Mosquitoes On the Move

"A previously unknown and harmless species of mosquitoes called Anopheles pulcherrimus is now spreading malaria at an alarming pace in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan, and south Punjab," Muhammad Mukhtar, a leading Pakistani entomologist, told The News.

More than five million suspected cases of malaria have so far been reported from the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan, and south Punjab from January to November 2022, officials in the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS, R&C) said, adding that new revelations regarding the change in malaria-causing species in Pakistan have emerged as an "alarming development" for the entire world.

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.
"During the current field investigation, surprisingly not a single specimen of 'Anopheles culicifacies' in four districts of Sindh and Balochistan was found. This shows that this species has been wiped out from the flood-affected districts, most probably due to extraordinarily high temperatures followed by devastating floods this year," Mukhtar, who is the Director of Malaria Control at NHS,R&C claimed, The News reported.

Source: IANS
Malaria - Waterborne

Malaria - Waterborne


Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about About Malaria Causes
Quiz on Malaria

Quiz on Malaria


Malaria is a common parasitic disease of the tropics, resulting in a million deaths every year. Early detection and adequate treatment at the right time can reduce deaths due to malaria. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this quiz.
Is Malaria Still a Serious Problem Today

Is Malaria Still a Serious Problem Today


Dangers of mosquito-borne disease: Malaria cases are still increasing across the globe, but now at a slower rate.
