medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Hand Grip Strength Linked to All-cause Mortality

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 25, 2018 at 1:57 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New research finds that the impact of screen time on cardiovascular disease, cancer incidence and mortality may be greatest in people who have reduced levels of grip-strength, fitness and physical activity, according to a study published in the open access journal, BMC Medicine.
Hand Grip Strength Linked to All-cause Mortality
Hand Grip Strength Linked to All-cause Mortality

Researchers at Glasgow University, UK, found that the amount of leisure time spent watching a television or computer screen had almost double the impact on the risk of mortality, cardiovascular disease and cancer in people with low grip strength or low fitness levels than on participants who had the highest levels of fitness and grip strength.

Dr Carlos Celis, corresponding author of the study said: "Our study shows that the risks associated with sedentary behaviour are not the same for everyone; individuals with low physical activity experience the greatest adverse effects. "This has potential implications for public health guidance as it suggests that specifically targeting people with low fitness and strength for interventions to reduce the time they spend sitting down may be an effective approach."

The authors suggest that measuring grip strength could be an efficient way to target individuals that may benefit most from public health interventions to reduce screen time. Dr Celis explained: "While fitness testing can be difficult in healthcare and community settings, grip strength is a quick, simple and cheap measure, therefore it would be easy to implement as a screening tool in a variety of settings."

The study analysed data from 391,089 participants from the UK Biobank, a large, prospective, population-based study that includes data on all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease and cancer incidence, along with screen time, grip strength, fitness and physical activity.

The researchers caution that the use of self-reported screen time and physical activity data may have impacted on the strength of the associations drawn in this study. The observational nature of the study does not allow for conclusions about cause and effect.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Yoga a Boon for Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Yoga a Boon for Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Yoga improves functionality and changes in the rheumatoid factor levels, suggesting improvement in patients of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) of both sexes and hand-grip function only in men.

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Quiz on Fitness

Quiz on Fitness

Who wouldn't want to look fit in the current scenario where young and old are hitting the gym to look and feel fighting fit? We invite you to participate in this quiz on fitness and check if you are well informed on what it takes to remain fit all ...

Women Prefer to Marry Men With a Strong Hand Grip

Women Prefer to Marry Men With a Strong Hand Grip

Man's hand grip helps predict marriage prospects and mortality risk. Greater numbers of unmarried men with low grip strength reflecting societal trends that have de-emphasised the importance of marriage.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania (TTM) is a hair pulling disorder where a person urges to pull out hair from their ...

 Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...