Gut Bacteria Responsible for Sickness and Health

‘The microbiota and the substances they produce are responsible for many diseases and health conditions. The gut microbiota might have an important role in maintaining health and could help in the development of novel treatments.’ Read More..

This study, for the first time, investigated multiple diseases and other traits in one cohort - revealing the staggering extent to which the microbiome influences sickness and health. The analysis used genetic data as a proxy for microbiome composition.Study author Dr. Hilde Groot of University Medical Centre Groningen, the Netherlands. Explained,The study included 422,417 unrelated individuals in the UK Biobank who had undergone genotyping to identify their genetic make-up. Information was also collected on a wide range of diseases and other characteristics including BMI and blood pressure. The average age of participants was 57 years and 54% were women.The researchers found that higher levels of eleven bacteria (estimated from genetic data) were associated with a total of 28 health and disease outcomes. These included chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), atopy (a genetic tendency to develop allergic diseases like asthma and eczema), frequency of alcohol intake, high blood pressure, high blood lipids, and BMI.To take one example, higher levels of the genus Ruminococcus were linked with increased risk of high blood pressure.Regarding alcohol consumption, Dr. Groot said,A real strength of the study was conducting a broad analysis in the same group of people. Dr. Groot said,She concluded,ource-Eurekalert