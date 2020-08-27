by Iswarya on  August 27, 2020 at 4:11 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Nitric Oxide Inhalation Therapy Benefits Pregnant Women with COVID-19
Nitric oxide (NO) inhalation therapy provided improved respiratory rates for pregnant patients with severe and critical COVID-19, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published Obstetrics & Gynecology.

The delivery of the therapeutic gas to six COVID-19 pregnant patients admitted to MGH, as described in a paper in Obstetrics & Gynecology, resulted in a rapid and sustained improvement in cardiopulmonary function and decreased inflammation. The resolution of viral infection within 22 days was observed in five of the six patients, findings that could have important implications for treating viruses like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Empowering Better Health

"We noted rapid relief from breathlessness in these patients, with lower respiratory rate and better oxygenation after mask administration of high concentration nitric oxide, with no adverse side effects," says Lorenzo Berra, MD, an investigator in the Department of Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Medicine at MGH, and the corresponding author of the study. "In addition, inflammatory markers showed a rapid decrease after breathing nitric oxide, and five of the six patients in our study showed viral clearance from nasopharyngeal swabs by 22 days after COVID-19 diagnosis. All patients were discharged in stable condition from the hospital. We found these results to be very encouraging."


Inhaled nitric oxide acts as a selective pulmonary vasodilator, increasing oxygenation by dilating or opening constricted blood vessels, especially in more well-ventilated areas of the lung, thereby improving intrapulmonary shunt fraction. Nitric oxide was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1999 for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension in newborns. Since then, NO has also been used off-label for many pediatric and adult clinical applications, including pulmonary hypertension in pregnancy, post-cardiac surgery, lung transplantation, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The MGH study is the first to investigate the role of inhaled NO in pregnant people with COVID-19.

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalized, are at increased risk of being admitted to the intensive care unit, and more often require mechanical ventilation compared to nonpregnant women. The lack of effective treatments for patients with severe or critical COVID-19 respiratory symptoms prompted a group of physicians from MGH to form an interdisciplinary team to offer pregnant women a novel treatment with inhaled NO to prevent progressive respiratory failure. Between April and June 2020, six hospitalized pregnant COVID-19 patients were given NO therapy. Each treatment was started within 48 hours of admission at a high but still safe dosage of 160 to 200 parts per million (ppm) of inhaled NO for 30 to 60 minutes twice-a-day.

"Even at that dosage, nitric oxide is easy to use and appears well-tolerated," says Bijan Safaee Fakhr, MD, an investigator in the Department of Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Medicine at MGH and lead author of the article. "We found that nitric oxide inhalation therapy provided rapid relief of shortness of breath in these patients and that their respiratory rates decreased." Moreover, he notes that three of the six women delivered four babies, including a set of twins, while in the hospital, and that each infant tested negative for COVID-19 and remained in good condition 28 days after maternal admission. These findings suggested to Safaee Fakhr that inhaled NO could result in improved placental oxygenation by improving maternal oxygenation.

The MGH physicians were further intrigued by the potential antiviral activity of inhaled NO in patients with COVID-19. Berra, who is also an associate professor of Anesthesia at Harvard Medical School cited a group of clinicians in China who, during the 2003-2004 SARS outbreak, administered inhaled NO to infected patients and reported that their chest x-ray findings cleared rapidly (Chen et al. Clin Infect Dis. 2004;39(10):1531-5). "Because of the genetic similarities between Coronavirus SARS-CoV-1 (SARS) and CoV-2 (COVID-19), we decided to use high-dose nitric oxide to prevent viral replication," Berra explains. What the physicians learned was that five of the six patients in their cohort who received inhaled NO but no other antiviral medication while in the hospital were clear of the virus, as shown by two negative nasopharyngeal swabs obtained after 9 to 22 days from treatment initiation.

"Additional randomized clinical trials are needed to confirm the antiviral effects and definitively determine the efficacy of inhaled nitric oxide on SARS-CoV-2," says Berra. "Irrespective of that, the cardiopulmonary, anti-inflammatory, and possible mild bronchodilatory effects of NO, coupled with its safety profile, offer clear evidence to support using high dose NO therapy for respiratory failure in pregnant women to combat a still unknown disease like COVID-19."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus: Mother-to-Child Vertical Transmission Routes Identified
Vertical transmission routes of coronavirus from mother to newborn have been identified and defined with more clarity. The transmission happens when the mother is pregnant with the baby, soon after delivery or by superficial exposure to coronavirus.
READ MORE
Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus
India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing remains the most effective tool against the ...
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
Anemia in Pregnancy
Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.
READ MORE
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.
READ MORE
Nocturnal Leg Cramps
Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at night.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Stress and Miscarriage
New research indicates that too much stress could lead to miscarriage. What are the risk factors to avoid? Read on to know more!
READ MORE
The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother
Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Breech Presentation and DeliveryReiki and Pranic HealingPregnancy and ComplicationsAnemia in PregnancyIron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In PregnancyDiet for Anemia in PregnancyThe Magic Feeling of Being A MotherNocturnal Leg CrampsStress and Miscarriage