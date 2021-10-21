About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Gun Violence Increased During Pandemic

by Colleen Fleiss on October 21, 2021 at 11:12 PM
Font : A-A+

Gun Violence Increased During Pandemic

In the United States, gun violence soared by more than 30% during the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed Penn State researchers.

The researchers said that stress, domestic violence, lack of social interactions and greater access to firearms might have contributed to the increase.

Advertisement


According to the researchers, these findings come at a time when many hospitals remain inundated with COVID-19 cases and face challenges related to limited resources, such as blood products, intensive care beds, personal protective equipment and staffing. They said gun violence increases the burden on health care systems that are already in high demand. The researchers also warn that if gun-related incidents continue to rise, hospitals may experience additional strain.

The researchers obtained data on shooting deaths, suicides and gun-related injuries from the Gun Violence Archive. They analyzed daily incidents in each state, as well as the District of Columbia, from February 2019 through March 2021. They compared incidents reported before the pandemic (February 2019 through February 2020) to gun violence reported during the first year of the pandemic (March 2020 through March 2021).
Advertisement

According to the findings, 28 states, including Pennsylvania, experienced a significantly higher number of shootings during the first year of the pandemic. In some states such as Minnesota, Michigan and New York, the rate of gun violence rose by more than 100%. Meanwhile, Alaska was the only state to see significantly lower rates of gun violence during the pandemic.

Based on data from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, there was a 41% increase in handguns sold in March 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. According to the researchers, all of these factors may have led to the increase in gun-related injuries and deaths during the pandemic.

"The pandemic has yielded harmful ripple effects that need to be addressed," said co-lead investigator Dr. Paddy Ssentongo, assistant professor at the Penn State Center for Neural Engineering. "The spike in gun violence in the era of COVID-19 comes as a stark reminder that we can't afford to ignore it any longer. Now is the time to focus on this public health crisis."

"Our data reinforces the need to promote multiple interventions — vaccinations, testing, contact tracing, masking and ventilation — to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, and in doing so, hopefully we can mitigate the downstream effects," said co-investigator Dr. Jennifer McCall-Hosenfeld, associate professor, Departments of Medicine and Public Health Sciences.

Penn State researchers Anna Ssentongo, Emily Heilbrunn, Dr. Joshua Hazelton, Dr. John Oh and Vernon Chinchilli contributed to this research. Claudio Fronterre from Lancaster University and Dr. Shailesh Advani from Georgetown University School of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health also contributed to this research.

The researchers declare no conflicts of interest or specific funding for this research.

The study published today in Scientific Reports.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< New Online Tool Keeps College Campuses Tobacco Free
New Opportunities for Treating Skin Fibrosis Discovered >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
World Osteoporosis Day 2021 -
World Osteoporosis Day 2021 - "Serve up Bone Strength"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Gun Violence Research Underfunded, Understudied in the United States
Gun Violence Research Underfunded, Understudied in the United States
Funding and publication of gun violence research are disproportionately low compared to other ......
The Epidemic of Gun Violence in America
The Epidemic of Gun Violence in America
In the wake of the worst mass shooting in American history and with more than 6,000 gun deaths ......
PTSD Nation? US Mass Shootings, Gun Violence Inflict Growing Mental Toll
PTSD Nation? US Mass Shootings, Gun Violence Inflict Growing Mental Toll
Mass shootings in US are weighing ever more heavily on Americans, with signs of post-traumatic ......
Study Addresses Perception Vs. Reality in Gun Violence And Mental Illness
Study Addresses Perception Vs. Reality in Gun Violence And Mental Illness
In Isla Vista, California and elsewhere, recent mass killings have again raised concern among ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close