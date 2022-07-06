About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Guidelines For Type 1 Diabetes Issued

by Colleen Fleiss on June 7, 2022 at 11:14 PM
Font : A-A+

Guidelines For Type 1 Diabetes Issued

Guidelines for managing type 1 diabetes in India have been issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This is the first time that the research body has released guidelines for type 1 diabetes. Earlier, guidelines were released for type 2 diabetes.

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes


An overview of type 1 diabetes, its contributing factors, management and adopting a healthy lifestyle to cope with it.
Advertisement


Balram Bhargava, Department of Health Research Secretary and ICMR Director General, released the guidelines for the management of type 1 diabetes.

India is home to the world's second largest adult diabetes population and every sixth person with diabetes in the world is an Indian.

More than one million children and adolescents in the world have type 1 diabetes, and recent estimates from the International Diabetes Federation suggest that India has the highest number of cases of type 1 diabetes in the world, said ICMR in the guidelines.
Type 1 Diabetes in Children

Type 1 Diabetes in Children


Type 1 diabetes is a condition most common in children in which the pancreas stops producing and releasing the hormone insulin that controls blood sugar levels.
Advertisement

As per the ICMR report, the past three decades witnessed a 150% increase in the number of people with diabetes in the country.

Type 1 Diabetes Management Guidelines

The growing prevalence of pre-diabetes indicates a further increase in diabetes in the near future.

Diabetes in India has traversed from high to the middle income and underprivileged sections of society, said ICMR in the guidelines.

Globally, diabetes was responsible for more than four million deaths in 2019.

It was the leading cause of end-stage kidney disease, adult-onset blindness and cardiovascular diseases.

There was a considerable heterogeneity in the prevalence of complications and deaths associated with diabetes across countries.

The ICMR in the guidelines has underlined that progressive lowering of age at which type 2 diabetes is presenting, with an inflection in disease prevalence becoming apparent in the age group of 25-34 years in both urban and rural areas is a matter of immense concern.

The ICMR type 1 diabetes guidelines is a comprehensive document providing advice on care of diabetes in children, adolescents and adults.

All chapters in these guidelines have been provided with formation to reflect advances in scientific knowledge and clinical care that have occurred in the recent past.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Diabetes Medications

Quiz on Diabetes Medications


How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you could attempt to test your knowledge.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
World Food Safety Day 2022 -
World Food Safety Day 2022 - "Safer Food, Better Health"
View all
Recommended Reading
DiabetesDiabetes
Diabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes and ExerciseDiabetes and Exercise
Diabetic DietDiabetic Diet
Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetic Retinopathy
Insulin Delivery DevicesInsulin Delivery Devices
Otitis MediaOtitis Media
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide 

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Color Blindness Calculator Find a Doctor Hearing Loss Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients The Essence of Yoga Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects A-Z Drug Brands in India Accident and Trauma Care

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close