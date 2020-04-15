by Iswarya on  April 15, 2020 at 4:08 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Guidelines for Pharmacologic Management of COPD Patients with Exercise Intolerance
Novel study releases new clinical practice guidelines on the pharmacologic management of COPD. The complete guideline detailing all the recommendations was published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

The American Thoracic Society has published an official clinical practice guideline in which a panel of experts strongly recommended LABA/LAMA combination therapy over LABA or LAMA alone.

In this new clinical practice guideline, an expert panel addressed six "emerging questions around COPD management that were not covered in the previous guideline published in 2011," noted Shawn Aaron, MD, co-chair of the guideline committee and professor/senior scientist at The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and The University of Ottawa.

"The panel's priority was to formulate questions that were of significant clinical importance to both health care providers and patients," added Linda Nici, MD, co-chair of the guideline committee and professor of medicine at Brown University and Chief of Pulmonary/Critical Care at the Providence VAMC. "This clinical practice guideline is the most rigorous, outcome-driven distillation of the scientific literature to date."

The following is a summary of the recommendations, which were formulated using the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation approach (GRADE):

  • Among patients with COPD who complain of dyspnea or exercise intolerance, we recommend LABA/LAMA combination therapy over LABA or LAMA monotherapy (strong recommendation, moderate certainty evidence).
  • Among patients with COPD who complain of dyspnea or exercise intolerance despite dual therapy with a LABA/LAMA, we suggest the use of triple therapy with ICS/LABA/LAMA compared to dual therapy with a LABA/ LAMA in those patients with a history of 1 or more exacerbations in the past year requiring antibiotics or oral steroids or hospitalization (conditional recommendation, moderate certainty evidence).
  • In patients with COPD who are taking triple therapy (ICS/LABA/LAMA), we suggest that the ICS can be withdrawn if the patient has had no exacerbations in the past year (conditional recommendation, moderate certainty evidence).
  • We do not make a recommendation for or against ICS as an additive therapy to long-acting bronchodilators in patients with COPD and blood eosinophilia, except for those patients with a history of blood eosinophilia and one or more exacerbations in the past year in whom we suggest ICS as an additive therapy (conditional recommendation, moderate certainty evidence).
  • In COPD patients with a history of severe and frequent exacerbations despite otherwise optimal therapy, we suggest against using maintenance oral corticosteroid therapy (conditional recommendation, low certainty evidence).
  • In individuals with COPD, who experience advanced refractory dyspnea despite otherwise optimal therapy, we suggest that opioid-based therapy be considered for dyspnea management within a personalized shared decision-making approach (conditional recommendation, very low certainty evidence).

Contributors to the guideline included expert clinicians and researchers with experience in COPD.

The ATS has published nearly 20 clinical practice guidelines on various conditions, ranging from allergy and asthma to TB and other pulmonary infections. For ATS guideline implementation tools and derivatives, go here.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.
READ MORE
Genes: Risk Factor for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Genetically programmed airway tree variation is linked to a higher prevalence of obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) among older adults.
READ MORE
Can Detergents Increase Risk Of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease?
Health care workers who are regularly exposed to detergents used to clean equipment and surfaces are at risk of lung diseases.
READ MORE
Predicting Risk for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Gene variations associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were identified to determine people at high risk.
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.
READ MORE
Fitness through Density Training Program
Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.
READ MORE
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerExercise and FitnessPneumoconiosisLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Pulmonary Arterial HypertensionBody Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessFitness Through Density Training Program