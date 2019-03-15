medindia
Green Tea Cuts Obesity, Inflammation Risk

by Iswarya on  March 15, 2019 at 10:55 AM Diet & Nutrition News
New study finds that green tea may decrease the risk of obesity and many inflammatory biomarkers associated with poor health. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry.
Green Tea Cuts Obesity, Inflammation Risk
The findings showed that mice fed a high-fat diet supplemented with green tea gained about 20 percent less weight and had lower insulin resistance than mice fed an otherwise identical diet without tea.

Mice fed a diet of two percent green tea extract had improved gut health including more beneficial microbes in the intestines and less permeability in the intestinal wall a condition called "leaky gut" than those that ate a diet without it.

Leaky gut is a problem in humans that contribute to widespread low-grade inflammation.

"This study provides evidence that green tea encourages the growth of good gut bacteria, and that leads to a series of benefits that significantly lower the risk of obesity," said lead author Richard Bruno, Professor at the Ohio State University.

For eight weeks, the team fed half of the male mice a high-fat diet that causes obesity and half were fed a regular diet. In each of those groups, half ate green tea extract mixed with their food.

Female mice were not included as they are resistant to diet-induced obesity and insulin resistance.

Green tea also protected against the movement of endotoxin the toxic bacterial component out of their guts and into the bloodstream.

"Consuming a little throughout the course of a day with food might be better," Bruno said.

Drinking green tea has also been linked to a lower risk of cancer, heart and liver disease.

