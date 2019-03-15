medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Mosquito-killing Drug Can Reduce Malaria in Young Children

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 15, 2019 at 11:04 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Anti-mosquito drug offers new hope for malaria treatment, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The Lancet journal.

A mosquito-killing drug can reduce malaria incidence in young children by 20 per cent, results of the trial have shown.
Mosquito-killing Drug Can Reduce Malaria in Young Children
Mosquito-killing Drug Can Reduce Malaria in Young Children

Repeated mass administration of the drug ivermectin every three weeks during the malaria transmission season can reduce malaria cases by a fifth among children aged five or younger, showed the trial.

Ivermectin is commonly used to treat parasite infections from river blindness and scabies to head lice.

"Ivermectin reduces new cases of malaria by making a person's blood lethal to the mosquitoes who bite them, killing mosquitoes and therefore reducing the likelihood of infection of others," said Brian D Foy, a researcher from the Colorado State University in the US.

"Because ivermectin has a unique mode of action compared to other malaria control insecticides and antimalarial drugs, it could be used alongside drugs that treat malaria to combat residual transmission of the disease," Foy added.

For the study, the team set out to test the safety and efficacy of repeated mass ivermectin administration to control malaria during an 18-week trial.

The team included 2,700 people with 590 children from eight villages in Burkina Faso in West Africa.

All eligible residents -- 1,080 in the intervention group and 999 in control -- received a single 150-200ĩg/kg dose of ivermectin plus 400mg of albendazole - an anti-worm medication. The intervention group received five further three-weekly doses of ivermectin alone.

Since 2000, deaths from malaria have dropped by 48 per cent globally, and there are fewer endemic regions. However, progress is stalling due to growing resistance to the drug artemisinin that has been integral to that success.

Studies are needed to examine the suspected direct antimalarial effects of repeated ivermectin treatment in infected humans.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Malaria - Waterborne

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about About Malaria Causes

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

World Malaria Day

Every year, 25th April is observed as the world malaria day which aims at preventing and spreading awareness about the deadly disease.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Malaria-water Malaria Mosquito Diseases Height and Weight-Kids Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Fever Malaria - Protection Strategies 

What's New on Medindia

Figure Foods

Wrinkles

Trigger Finger
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive