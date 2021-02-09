by Colleen Fleiss on  September 2, 2021 at 10:22 PM Coronavirus News
Government Urges Pregnant Women Must Take Both Doses Of COVID Vaccine
Pregnant women should come forward for vaccination and take both doses of the COVID vaccine, said NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul.

Noting that the festive season is approaching, he said that Covid appropriate behavior is must for all as second wave is not over yet. "Celebrate festivals at home and avoid going outside. Mask is must for all even after both doses," he stressed.

Health Ministry officials said that three states/Union Territories - Sikkim, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh - have administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of their 18-plus population.


Sikkim has administered the second dose to 36 per cent of their population, Dadra & Nagar Haveli to 18 per cent, and Himachal Pradesh has administered second dose to 32 per cent.

Source: IANS

