Government Urges Pregnant Women Must Take Both Doses Of COVID Vaccine

Pregnant women should come forward for vaccination and take both doses of the COVID vaccine, said NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul.



Noting that the festive season is approaching, he said that Covid appropriate behavior is must for all as second wave is not over yet. "Celebrate festivals at home and avoid going outside. Mask is must for all even after both doses," he stressed.

‘16 per cent of the total adult population of the country has been fully vaccinated, while 54 per cent of them have received at least one shot.’





Sikkim has administered the second dose to 36 per cent of their population, Dadra & Nagar Haveli to 18 per cent, and Himachal Pradesh has administered second dose to 32 per cent.Source: IANS

Health Ministry officials said that three states/Union Territories - Sikkim, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh - have administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of their 18-plus population.