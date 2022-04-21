About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Got Food Cravings? Blame Your Gut

by Hannah Joy on April 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Got Food Cravings? Blame Your Gut

Your gut influences your food cravings and decides what foods you wanna eat, be it eggs, veggies or meat, reveals a new study.

New University of Pittsburgh research on mice shows for the first time that the microbes in animals' guts influence what they choose to eat, making substances that prompt cravings for different kinds of foods.

Advertisement


"We all have those urges — like if you ever you just feel like you need to eat a salad or you really need to eat meat," said Kevin Kohl, an assistant professor in the Department of Biology in the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences. "Our work shows that animals with different compositions of gut microbes choose different kinds of diets."

Despite decades of speculation by scientists about whether microbes could influence our preferred diets, the idea has never been directly tested in animals bigger than a fruit fly. To explore the question, Kohl and his postdoc Brian Trevelline (A&S '08), now at Cornell University, gave 30 mice that lacked gut microbes a cocktail of microorganisms from three species of wild rodents with very different natural diets.
Advertisement

The duo found that mice in each group chose food rich in different nutrients, showing that their microbiome changed their preferred diet. The researchers published their work today in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

While the idea of the microbiome affecting your behavior may sound far-fetched, it's no surprise for scientists. Your gut and your brain are in constant conversation, with certain kinds of molecules acting as go-betweens. These byproducts of digestion signal that you've eaten enough food or maybe that you need certain kinds of nutrients. But microbes in the gut can produce some of those same molecules, potentially hijacking that line of communication and changing the meaning of the message to benefit themselves.

One such messenger will be familiar to anyone who's had to take a nap after a turkey dinner: tryptophan.

"Tryptophan is an essential amino acid that's common in turkey but is also produced by gut microbes. When it makes its way to the brain, it's transformed into serotonin, which is a signal that's important for feeling satiated after a meal," Trevelline said. "Eventually that gets converted into melatonin, and then you feel sleepy."

In their study, Trevelline and Kohl also showed that mice with different microbiomes had different levels of tryptophan in their blood, even before they were given the option to choose different diets — and those with more of the molecule in their blood also had more bacteria that can produce it in their gut.

It's a convincing smoking gun, but tryptophan is just one thread of a complicated web of chemical communication, according to Trevelline.

"There are likely dozens of signals that are influencing feeding behavior on a day-to-day basis. Tryptophan produced by microbes could just be one aspect of that," he said. It does, however, establish a plausible way that microscopic organisms could alter what we want to eat — it's one of just a few rigorous experiments to show such a link between the gut and the brain despite years of theorizing by scientists.

There's still more science to do before you should start distrusting your food cravings, though. Along with not having a way to test the idea in humans, the team didn't measure the importance of microbes in determining diet compared to anything else.

"It could be that what you've eaten the day before is more important than just the microbes you have," Kohl said. "Humans have way more going on that we ignore in our experiment. But it's an interesting idea to think about."

And it's just one behavior that microbes could be tweaking without our knowledge. It's a young field, Kohl points out, and there's still lots to learn.

"I'm just constantly amazed at all of the roles we're finding that microbes play in human and animal biology," Kohl said.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements Leaky Gut Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Food Cravings
Food Cravings
Cravings often signify some need-whether nutritional or mental. Read on to find out if it's really ....
Food Cravings Can be Reduced: Study
Food Cravings Can be Reduced: Study
Are you looking for ways to stop food cravings? New review of scientific studies confirms that food ...
Brain Can Control Your Food Cravings: Here's How
Brain Can Control Your Food Cravings: Here's How
New study highlights that when the activity of a specific part of the brain known as the ......
Scientists Explore Link Between Early Stress and Comfort Food Cravings
Scientists Explore Link Between Early Stress and Comfort Food Cravings
Exposure to stress in the first few days of life increases stress responses and consumption of ......
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the m...
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food produ...
Leaky Gut Syndrome
Leaky Gut Syndrome
Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembl...
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to f...
Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements
Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements
Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone productio...
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve...
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods pro...
Top Food for Dieters
Top Food for Dieters
A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if co...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Daily Calorie Requirements Accident and Trauma Care Find a Doctor How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE