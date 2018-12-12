medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Food Cravings Can be Reduced: Study

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 12, 2018 at 11:55 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New review of scientific studies strengthens the findings that food cravings can be reduced.

Food craving, the intense desire to eat certain foods, can sabotage efforts to maintain healthy eating habits and body weight, no matter the time of year.
Food Cravings Can be Reduced: Study
Food Cravings Can be Reduced: Study

However, an examination of 28 current peer-reviewed scientific studies largely substantiates findings that changes in diet, prescription medications, physical activity, and bariatric surgery reduce craving, said Candice Myers, Ph.D., assistant professor - research at LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

"Craving influences what people eat and their body weight, but there are some components of our behavior and diet that we do have control over," Myers said. "Being mindful of these desires gives us more control of them." Myers was the lead author of "Food Cravings and Body Weight: a Conditioning Response."

For example, one proven way to reduce the longing for a certain food is to eat it less frequently. In other words, it's better to remove something from your diet than to try to eat smaller helpings of it.

"The upside of craving is that it is a conditioned response that you can unlearn," said John Apolzan, Ph.D., director of Pennington Biomedical's Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism Laboratory. "It's not easy, but it can be done."

Other takeaways from their review included that:

  • Losing weight reduces food craving.
  • Beware exercise can increase cravings.
  • Cravings account for as much as 11 percent of eating behavior and weight gain, more than genetics currently explains.
  • Many obesity drugs -- phentermine, lorcaserin, semaglitude and liraglitude among others -- reduce craving.

Different demographic and socioeconomic groups may have different responses to food cravings. But little is known about these potential differences, and more investigation is needed.

"Food craving is an important piece of the weight-loss puzzle. It doesn't explain weight gain 100 percent," Myers said. "A number of other factors, including genetics and eating behavior, are also involved."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Food Cravings

Cravings often signify some need-whether nutritional or mental. Read on to find out if it's really your sweet tooth or something else.

New Obesity Treatment: Brain Stimulation May Reduce Food Cravings

Obesity can be treated by stimulating the brain to alter its intrinsic reward system which may reduce food cravings. Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS), a medical treatment uses magnetic energy to stimulate neurons in specific areas of ...

Amazing Ways to Beat the Food Cravings

Can't get rid of that uncontrollable urge to grab something sweet, or super-salty? We've just made it easy. Read on...

Brain Can Control Your Food Cravings: Here's How

New study highlights that when the activity of a specific part of the brain known as the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex is suppressed, the desire for high-calorie foods increases.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

What's New on Medindia

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right

Ultra-Violet Radiation - Harmful Effects And Benefits

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive