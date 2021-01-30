Google Spends $150 Million To Create Awareness About COVID-19 Vaccine

Through its Ad Grants Crisis Relief programme, Google assists more than 100 government and global non-governmental agencies in running critical public service health programmes. In order to fight the misinformation about the vaccines, Google's information panels on Search have been expanded to over 40 countries and dozens of languages. Over the next few weeks, support for more languages will be provided.People can easily search when they are eligible to get vaccines and Google will also start showing state and regional distribution information on Search. Another initiative will be made available on Google and YouTube called 'Get The Facts' that provides authoritative information about vaccines.This indicates that there is a need for locally relevant information on vaccines. In order to deliver vaccines in a timely manner, healthcare organizations, pharmacies, logistics companies, and public sector institutions use Google Cloud and their other technologies.In order to provide accurate information to the public to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, Google had previously allocated $250 million in Ad Grants to help WHO and more than 100 government agencies.To alert people when they came in contact with someone infected with the virus, contact tracing apps were created by public health agencies. To help develop contact tracing apps, Google also joined hands with Apple to build exposure notifications technology.Source: Medindia