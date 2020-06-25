by Colleen Fleiss on  June 25, 2020 at 1:21 AM Research News
Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market is Expected to Grow
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company has revealed that the global dry eye syndrome market is expected to grow at 10.6% CAGR to reach $11.1bn in 2028.

The launch of new therapies between 2018 and 2028, including new classes of drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOAs), and an anticipated increase in the prevalence of dry eye syndrome (DES) are expected to lead to an expansion of the global DES market says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company's latest report, 'Dry Eye Syndrome (DES): Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028', highlights that the pipeline products for DES in the nine major markets (9MM) represent two main themes - cyclosporine-based formulations, and innovativeness in terms of MOAs.


Vinie Varkey, Senior Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Cyclosporine-based formulations for DES are well-established and pursuing this approach to tackle DES is associated with low risk. The trend of strategic deals in DES is expected to increase during the forecast period as more late-stage pipeline products are anticipated to enter the market during this period."

Of the 16 products that are currently in late-stage pipeline development, four are cyclosporine-based, including one that is a cyclosporine analogue. Of the remaining products, 11 adopt MOAs that are new for DES.

Varkey continue: "Most current treatment options aim to tackle DES through an anti-inflammatory MOA by acting as calcineurin inhibitors. Contrastingly, while most pipeline drugs in late-stage development aim to impart anti-inflammatory effects, a wide range of MOAs are adopted to help deliver this therapeutic strategy - some of which include negative regulation of proinflammatory genes and cytokines and degradation of proinflammatory aldehyde mediators.

Other pipeline products aim to address the underlying disease pathology by alternative approaches some of which include stabilization of the lipid layer and protecting cells from oxidative stress."

Irrespective of the potential of each pipeline product, there is an anticipation that some of these products will be able to drastically transform the treatment paradigm of an indication that has historically witnessed relatively few new product launches or innovative therapy options.

Varkey continues: "While results from late-stage clinical trials are critical in defining which MOA will have the biggest impact on DES, in terms of new product acceptance and market penetration. There is no doubt that this will also represent a new wave of treatment options for DES, which has limited number of treatment options currently."

Looking ahead, DES is anticipated to be a lucrative market given its prevalence, which is expected to increase during the forecast period, as well as a significant need to introduce new therapy options for the indication.

Source: Medindia

