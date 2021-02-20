by Colleen Fleiss on  February 20, 2021 at 10:29 PM Coronavirus News
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 110.7 Million
Globally, the total number of COVID-19 cases has topped 110.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.45 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,004,311 and 495,693, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,963,394.


The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,084,208), the UK (4,107,286), Russia (4,092,649), France (3,596,167), Spain (3,133,122), Italy (2,780,882), Turkey (2,624,019), Germany (2,381,259), Colombia (2,217,001), Argentina (2,054,681), Mexico (2,030,491), Poland (1,623,218), Iran (1,558,159), South Africa (1,500,677), Ukraine (1,340,054), Indonesia (1,263,299), Peru (1,261,804), Czech Republic (1,134,957) and the Netherlands (1,061,903), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 244,737, followed by Mexico (178,965) on the third place and India (156,111) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (120,147), Italy (95,235), France (83,543), Russia (81,048), Germany (67,500), Spain (67,101), Iran (59,341), Colombia (58,511), Argentina (51,000), South Africa (48,859), Peru (44,489), Poland (41,823), Indonesia (34,152), Turkey (27,903), Ukraine (26,320), Belgium (21,859) and Canada (21,581).

Source: IANS

