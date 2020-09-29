Girls Benefit from Participating in Sports

Girls who actively participate in school sports activities in middle childhood show enhanced behavior and attentiveness in early adolescence, reveals a new Canadian study published in Preventative Medicine.



"Girls who do regular extracurricular sports between ages 6 and 10 show fewer symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at age 12, compared to girls who seldom do," said Linda Pagani, a professor at Université de Montréal's School of Psychoeducation.

‘Participating in sports activities in early childhood can help girls develop essential social skills that will be useful later and ultimately play a key role in their personal, financial and economic success, according to a new study. From a public-health perspective, extracurricular activities like sports has the potential to be a positive, non-stigmatizing and engaging approach to promote psychological well-being and could thus be viewed as behavior therapy for young people with ADHD.’





In this study, they examined whether participating in sports would reduce ADHD symptoms over the long term.



Pagani and her team came to their conclusions after examining data from a Quebec cohort of children born in 1997 and 1998, part of the Quebec Longitudinal Study of Child Development coordinated by the Institut de la statistique du Québec.



Parents of the 991 girls and 1,006 boys in the study stated whether their sons and daughters participated in an extracurricular physical activity that required a coach between 6 and 10 years of age. At 12 years of age, teachers rated the children's behavior compared to their classmates.



Pagani's team then examined the data to identify any significant relation between sustained participation and later ADHD symptoms, discarding many possible confounding factors.



Why do only girls with ADHD benefit from sports, but not boys?



"In childhood, boys with ADHD are more impulsive and more motor-skilled than girls -- as a result, boys are more likely to receive medication for their ADHD, so faster diagnosis and treatment for boys in middle childhood could diminish the detectable benefits of sport," Pagani said.



In girls, by contrast, ADHD is more likely to go undetected and girls' difficulties may be even more tolerated at home and in school. Parents of boys, on the other hand, might be more prone to volunteer them in sports and other physical activities to help them.



That is the reason why structured extracurricular activities that call for physical skill and effort under the supervision of a coach or instructor could be valuable to any official policy directed at promoting behavioral development, the UdeM researchers continue.







said Pagani, who led the study co-authored by her students Marie-Josée Harbec and Geneviève Fortin and McGill University associate medical professor Tracie Barnett.