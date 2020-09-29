Freezing Prostate Cancer Cells is an Effective Treatment

Tracking of prior cancer-positive sites

Biopsy targeting of MRI-visible lesions

Systematic biopsy of the entire prostate using a template

The importance of using modern magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided prostate biopsy in monitoring the effectiveness of HGCryo is also emphasized in the study.In the hemi-gland cryoablation procedure, an advanced ultrasound/MRI fusion system is used to place needles precisely in and around the area of the prostate where the cancer is located.Argon gas is then injected to create extremely cold temperatures. This destroys the prostate cancer and the surrounding area.The study included 61 men with grade 2 or higher prostate cancer. They underwent HGCryo on one side of the prostate gland.General anesthesia was given to the participants to perform cryotherapy, and the participants were discharged on the same day as the procedure.The results of the cryotherapy were analyzed using follow-up imaging procedures and MRI-guided biopsies.Biopsies were performed after 6 months in all patients. An additional biopsy was performed in 27 patients after reaching 18 months' follow-up.At both times, there was no evidence of clinically significant prostate cancer in 82% of the patient biopsies.Repeated HGCryo or other treatments were effective in men who had prostate cancer detected at follow-up.The study used three different biopsy approaches for monitoring the outcomes of HGCryo therapy:The researchers found that tracking biopsy was the most sensitive method. However, they needed to use all three methods for maximum cancer detection.The researchers also use HGCryo technique in 6 prostate cancer patients with advanced prostate cancer. They found that HGCryo provided notable cancer control, and none of the patients died from their cancer nor developed metastatic prostate cancer.There were no serious postoperative complications of HGCryo like urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence is a general complication after prostate cancer surgery.One patient had developed erectile dysfunction, which was successfully treated with medication.Cryotherapy is becoming popular as it is a less-invasive alternative to surgery, and it is an FDA-approved treatment.There has been limited evidence on the long-term effectiveness of cryotherapy in controlling prostate cancer. However, most studies of prostate cryoablation were performed before the availability of modern multiparametric MRI scanning of the prostate.The MRI can provide a targeted path for precise biopsy and focal treatment in most men with prostate cancer.The study also highlights the importance of follow-up biopsy. It plays an important role in evaluating the results of HGCryo.Dr. Chuang and colleagues conclude,Source: Medindia