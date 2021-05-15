Genetically Modified Mosquito’s Fly in US

‘Genetically modified Aedes aegypti effectively reduce disease transmission.’

'It's one of the top three mosquitoes in the world in the number of diseases it can spread', says Don Yee, an aquatic ecologist at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, who studies mosquitoes.The results of the experiment give an insight into well-targeted pest control strategy that eliminates disease-spreading bugs without spraying any chemicals.This experiment will directly translate into an epidemiological impact effectively reducing disease transmission. But there is no scientific proof that it will not cause undue harm to the fragile ecosystem. .Source: Medindia