How Feasible is COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory?

'More investigation is still needed to determine the origins of the pandemic,' said the 18 leading scientists, including Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge, and Jesse Bloom, who studies the evolution of viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
Though a team from the World Health Organization along with Chinese experts after a month-long investigation in Wuhan concludes that there is a
was extremely unlikely.
But the letter says there was no balance in considering the two origin theories - spillover from an animal and a lab leak during the WHO investigation.
Even the WHO's report detailing the findings, points out only four of the 313 pages discuss the possibility of a laboratory accident.
This urges stringent analytical and neutral investigation need to be place to avoid the conspiracy around the origin of the coronavirus.
Source: Medindia