Thanks to modern medical technology which helped a woman give birth to twins without passing her cancer-causing gene to her infants. This is reported to be a first such case in India.
Genetic Testing Helps Woman Deliver Healthy Twins Without Passing Her Cancer-Gene
There is a high chance for parents with BRCA 1 cancer-causing gene
to pass down the gene to their kids through hereditary. But Swayam Prabha, a woman from Bengaluru has turned a way around by not giving the oncogene to her twins she delivered at Mumbai's Jaslok hospital.
‘Pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) helps Bengaluru woman with BRCA 1 gene mutation end cycle of cancer in her family.’
Swayam Prabha told that since cancer runs in her family and her mother's sister passed away fighting cancer she needed to see the end of this cycle. IVF specialist Dr. Firuza Parikh
and her team genetically tested the embryos for cancer-free gene before implanting, back into Swayam's body.
Pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT)
is used to test for BRCA 1 and 2 genes.
A good example would be Angelina Jolie, Hollywood actor, and director
who made headlines five years back by getting her breasts and ovaries removed as she had both BRCA 1 and 2 gene mutation putting her at a high chance of developing breast and ovarian cancer.
Swayam and her siblings were examined for BRCA 1 gene mutation after their mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The doctors advised her to remove her breasts and ovaries as well.
Swayam wanted to take precaution before giving birth, and now she is the mother of two healthy baby boys.
