medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Genetic Testing Helps Woman Deliver Healthy Twins Without Passing Her Cancer-Gene

by Iswarya on  July 30, 2018 at 6:04 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Thanks to modern medical technology which helped a woman give birth to twins without passing her cancer-causing gene to her infants. This is reported to be a first such case in India.
Genetic Testing Helps Woman Deliver Healthy Twins Without Passing Her Cancer-Gene
Genetic Testing Helps Woman Deliver Healthy Twins Without Passing Her Cancer-Gene

There is a high chance for parents with BRCA 1 cancer-causing gene to pass down the gene to their kids through hereditary. But Swayam Prabha, a woman from Bengaluru has turned a way around by not giving the oncogene to her twins she delivered at Mumbai's Jaslok hospital.

Swayam Prabha told that since cancer runs in her family and her mother's sister passed away fighting cancer she needed to see the end of this cycle. IVF specialist Dr. Firuza Parikh and her team genetically tested the embryos for cancer-free gene before implanting, back into Swayam's body.

Pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) is used to test for BRCA 1 and 2 genes.

A good example would be Angelina Jolie, Hollywood actor, and director who made headlines five years back by getting her breasts and ovaries removed as she had both BRCA 1 and 2 gene mutation putting her at a high chance of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

Swayam and her siblings were examined for BRCA 1 gene mutation after their mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The doctors advised her to remove her breasts and ovaries as well.

Swayam wanted to take precaution before giving birth, and now she is the mother of two healthy baby boys.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

Inherited breast cancers are caused due to mutations in genes that increase the risk of breast cancer in women.

Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and life style changes help in controlling breast cancer.

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the 'silent killer' as the symptoms go unnoticed until the disease advances.

Coriander

Coriander

Coriander, generally used for garnishing food items across the world has a high nutritive value. Its medicinal properties have been well known since the ancient times.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Green Blood Therapy

Green Blood Therapy

Wheat grass like all green plants, due to a high content of chlorophyll is high in oxygen too. The brain and all body tissues function at optimal levels only in a highly-oxygenated environment.

Herbs

Herbs

Herbal medicine is now gaining commendable exposure and acceptance today. Read on to discover 5 herbs that can make amazing changes to your health.

Herbs and Antioxidants

Herbs and Antioxidants

Herbs are rich sources of anti-oxidants that help build your immune system. Reach out for your spice rack not only to flavor your food but also to get anti-oxidants that fight cancer.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Paternity Testing - Whose Baby Is It Anyway?

Paternity Testing - Whose Baby Is It Anyway?

Paternity testing involves DNA studies that are carried out under certain circumstances to establish the paternity of a child.

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty

Herbs to make you beautiful were used even before Charaka compiled the Samhita - the oldest text in Ayurveda. Learn about the ten herbs which can make you beautiful.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Genetics and Stem Cells Genetic Testing of Diseases High Blood Pressure and Herbs Herbs and Antioxidants Paternity Testing - Whose Baby Is It Anyway? Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty Green Blood Therapy Coriander Herbs 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria is a rare inherited condition characterized by increased levels of the amino acid ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide ...

 Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine is a safe and effective drug that is prescribed for prevention of malaria caused by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...