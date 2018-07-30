Thanks to modern medical technology which helped a woman give birth to twins without passing her cancer-causing gene to her infants. This is reported to be a first such case in India.

Genetic Testing Helps Woman Deliver Healthy Twins Without Passing Her Cancer-Gene

‘Pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) helps Bengaluru woman with BRCA 1 gene mutation end cycle of cancer in her family.’

There is a high chance for parents withto pass down the gene to their kids through hereditary. But Swayam Prabha, a woman from Bengaluru has turned a way around by not giving the oncogene to her twins she delivered atSwayam Prabha told that since cancer runs in her family and her mother's sister passed away fighting cancer she needed to see the end of this cycle.and her team genetically tested the embryos for cancer-free gene before implanting, back into Swayam's body.is used to test for BRCA 1 and 2 genes.A good example would bewho made headlines five years back by getting her breasts and ovaries removed as she had both BRCA 1 and 2 gene mutation putting her at a high chance of developing breast and ovarian cancer.Swayam and her siblings were examined for BRCA 1 gene mutation after their mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The doctors advised her to remove her breasts and ovaries as well.Swayam wanted to take precaution before giving birth, and now she is the mother of two healthy baby boys.Source: Medindia