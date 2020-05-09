by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  September 5, 2020 at 4:24 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Genetic Risk for Heart Attack in the Young, and Healthy Identified
A spontaneous tear of the coronary artery termed as spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD) causes heart attacks without warning in apparently young and healthy women. It occurs without any symptoms and is impossible to predict.

SCAD is poorly understood and is thought to arise from a combination of genetic and environmental factors that trigger spontaneous tears in coronary arteries. SCAD is an emergency situation that requires immediate attention.

Empowering Better Health

In the latest research by the Michigan Medicine Frankel Cardiovascular Center, new genetic clues have been identified linked to SCAD. The genes help to identify the difference between SCAD-induced heart attacks and the common heart attacks that occur due to the build-up of plaque in the artery and limits blood flow, called atherosclerosis.


"The SCAD risk alleles were inversely associated with coronary disease and myocardial infarction due to atherosclerotic disease, suggesting very different underlying biology in the artery causing each type of heart attack," says senior author Santhi Ganesh, M.D.

"It is especially intriguing that many of the same genetic markers are involved, but in different ways, in both SCAD-induced heart attack and atherosclerotic heart attack."

For the study, a genome-wide study was conducted where millions of genetic markers were analyzed in patients with SCAD and healthy controls. They found many specific genetic regions to be associated with SCAD.

The genetic risk factors for SCAD also predicted SCAD among individuals with fibromuscular dysplasia, or FMD. FMD is a vascular disease that may affect any artery in the body and is found in some patients with SCAD.

Migraine headaches were also found to have some genetic alleles associated with SCAD, which indicates a shared genetic factor for migraine headaches and SCAD. More research is needed to understand the relationship of SCAD to vascular diseases like FAD and migraine headache.

"As a physician caring for patients with both FMD and SCAD, it is gratifying to see results from our research that are beginning to uncover the genetic architecture and risk for these diseases about which so little is known," Ganesh says.

"This unbiased and large-scale analysis has provided us with new clues for where to focus our next steps of research, which is urgently needed. We are grateful for the participation of our patients, without whom these studies and new insights would not be possible," Ganesh adds.

"Identifying these genetic risk alleles helps further advance our understanding of risks of SCAD," says co-lead author Jacqueline Saw, M.D., from Vancouver General Hospital/University of British Columbia. "Whether these findings have implications for SCAD in high-risk populations, such as those with peripartum SCAD, is an important next step of this research."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary ...
READ MORE
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
READ MORE
Telemonitoring Could cut Heart Attack, Stroke Rate by 50% For People With Hypertension
Hypertension patients who enrolled in a telemonitoring program to control high blood pressure were about half as likely to have a heart attack or stroke than those who received routine primary care, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
READ MORE
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Chest PainCardiac CatheterizationGenetics and Stem CellsHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCoronary Artery Bypass GraftingStress and the Gender DivideHeart Attack FactsHeartHeart Attack- Lifestyle Risks