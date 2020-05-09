New Nanobody to Combat COVID-19 Identified

says Gerald McInerney, corresponding author and associate professor of virology at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology at Karolinska Institutet.Nanobodies are fragments of antibodies naturally occurring in camelids. This can be adapted for humans. Back in February, researchers injected an alpaca with a new coronavirus spike protein, that is used to enter into cellsAfter a period of 60 days, the blood samples showed a strong immune response against the spike protein.In order to select the best nanobody, researchers cloned, enriched, and analyzed nanobody sequences from the alpaca's B cells, which is a type of white blood cell, and identified a nanobody named Ty1, which is named after the alpaca Tyson.Ty1 works by attaching itself to the spike protein of the virus, which the virus uses to bind with the ACE2 receptors on cells surfaces and enter into them. This blocks the entry of the virus into the cells, thus preventing infection.says Leo Hanke, a postdoc in the McInerney group and first author of the study.says Ben Murrell, assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology and co-senior author of the publication.Nanobodies are easier to produce compared to conventional antibodies and thus cost-effective. They span less than one-tenth the size of conventional antibodies and have a proven record of inhibiting viral respiratory infections. They can be adapted easily for humans.Source: Medindia