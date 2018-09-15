medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Anti-Aging News

Genetic Pathway Disruption Reverses Aging in Human Cells

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 15, 2018 at 8:07 PM Anti-Aging News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Certain genes and pathways that are linked to the regulation of splicing factors could play an important role in the aging process, found study led by the University of Exeter Medical School.
Genetic Pathway Disruption Reverses Aging in Human Cells
Genetic Pathway Disruption Reverses Aging in Human Cells

The study, published in the FASEB Journal, was conducted in human cells in laboratories. Aged, or senescent, cells are thought to represent a driver of the aging process and other groups have shown that if such cells are removed in animal models, many features of aging can be corrected. This new work from the Exeter team found that stopping the activity of the pathways ERK and AKT, which communicate signals from outside the cell to the genes, reduced the number of senescent cells in in cultures grown in the laboratory. Furthermore, they found the same effects from knocking out the activity of just two genes controlled by these pathways - FOX01 and ETV6.

Professor Lorna Harries, of the University of Exeter Medical School, who led the research, said: "We're really excited by the discovery that disrupting targeted genetic processes can bring about at least a partial reversal of key elements of the aging process in human cells. This suggests that they could be an important aspect in designing therapies that could keep us healthier as we age. Our ultimate goal is to help people avoid some of the diseases partially caused by aging cells, such as dementia and cancer."

The ERK and AKT pathways are repeatedly activated throughout life, through aspects of aging including DNA damage and the chronic inflammation of aging.

The research suggests that this activation may hinder the activity of splicing factors that tell genes how to behave. This, in turn, could lead to a build-up of senescent cells - those which have deteriorated or stopped dividing as they age.

To stop the activity of the ERK and AKT pathways, the study used inhibitors which are already used as cancer drugs in clinics. When the pathways were disrupted, the team observed an increase in splicing factors, meaning better communication between protein and genes.

They also noted a reduction in the number of senescent cells. Researchers saw a reversal of many of the features of senescent cells that have been linked to the aging process, leading to a rejuvenation of cells.

Dr Eva Latorre, of the University of Exeter Medical School, who carried out the research, said: "This study is part of a fast-evolving body of work into how we age. We used compounds that are already widely available in clinics for cancer - and are known to be relatively safe. It's still early days and we need to understand far more about the complex relationships of how our cells and genetic processes influence aging, yet it's an exciting contribution to how we may one day be able to influence healthier aging."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine

Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine

Ageing process has always been an enigma. Recent research indicates that red wine could delay the process.

Telomere Shortening And Ageing

Telomere Shortening And Ageing

Telomeres are cap- like structures at chromosome ends that play an important role in ageing and in the initiation and progression of various diseases.

Quiz on Ageing

Quiz on Ageing

There are several myths associated with ageing and one such myth doing the rounds is that pain is a part of growing old. Is there a grain of truth in this? To find out, participate in this ...

Anti-ageing Foods

Anti-ageing Foods

The answer to lasting youth lies in the food that we consume in our daily diet. Let's take a look at some of the foods that slows ageing.

Ageing and Sleep

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Ageing and Sleep Telomere Shortening And Ageing Christianson Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive