Genetic Drivers Linked to Progression in Parkinson's Disease Discovered

Five genetic locations associated with Parkinson's disease progression have been discovered by scientists. The findings of the study are published in Nature Genetics. The team also developed the first risk score for predicting progression of PD over time to dementia (PDD), a major determinant of quality of life.



"The patients who come to see me in the clinic are concerned about their future, rather than their past risk factors," said corresponding author Clemens Scherzer, MD, the director of the Center for Advanced Parkinson Research at the Brigham and director of the Brigham Precision Neurology Program. "They want to know how they will be doing in the future and need medications designed to stop the disease from rapidly progressing. This is the central question in our study: Which genes determine whether a patient will have an aggressive or benign course, and which variants influence who will develop dementia?"



As part of an international initiative, Scherzer and colleagues performed a genome-wide survival study (GWSS) of 11.2 million genetic variants in 3,821 PD patients over 31,578 longitudinal study visits conducted over the course of 12 years.







The authors note that analyses of larger populations studied over time will be needed to detect other variants with small effect sizes and to further understand the overlap and differences in genetic contributors to susceptibility, progression and dementias. Surprisingly, the GWSS progression loci diverge from previously identified susceptibility loci, suggesting that the genetic triggers responsible for starting the disease and the genetic drivers progressively advancing the disease might be largely different.



"This is a different way to think about the disease and drug development," said Scherzer. "Disease-modifying drugs that target the genetic drivers of disease progression should be prime targets for turning fast progressors into slow progressors and improve patients' lives."



Source: Eurekalert

