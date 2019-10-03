medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Gene That Elevates the Risk of Antibiotic Reaction Identified

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 10, 2019 at 10:41 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A gene associated with an increased risk of severity and potentially life-threatening reaction to a commonly used antibiotic vancomycin was identified by researchers. The study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology could improve the safety of patients and reduce unnecessary consumption of other antibiotics.
Gene That Elevates the Risk of Antibiotic Reaction Identified
Gene That Elevates the Risk of Antibiotic Reaction Identified

"We think this test will be important in the clinical care of patients starting vancomycin and will prevent mortality and short- and long-term complications," said the paper's senior author, Elizabeth Phillips, MD, an internationally known expert on severe adverse drug reactions.

"This observation also represents significant progress as we zero in on the mechanisms of these life-threatening immune-mediated drug reactions," she said.

Vancomycin is commonly given in the hospital or as home intravenous therapy for several weeks in combination with other powerful antibiotics to treat serious and potentially life-threatening bacterial infections.

Within two to eight weeks of initiating antibiotic therapy, however, some patients develop a severe reaction known as DRESS -- Drug Rash with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms -- characterized by fever, widespread skin rash and internal organ damage caused by an aberrant T-cell mediated immune response to the drug.

When DRESS develops, all treatment is stopped. The mortality rate that results, often from a combination of organ damage, the need for strong immunosuppressants such as steroids and compromised treatment options for the underlying infection, approaches 10 percent.

While the true incidence of DRESS is not known, every year in the United States "hundreds of thousands of patients are at risk," said Phillips, the John A. Oates Professor of Clinical Research and professor of Medicine, Pharmacology and Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology at VUMC and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

For several years, vancomycin has been known to be a common antibiotic trigger for DRESS, however the genetic risk factors predisposing specific patients were not known.

This new finding shows that vancomycin-associated DRESS occurs in patients who carry specific variations in human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes. HLA genes encode proteins that present foreign peptides (antigens) to T cells (a kind of white blood cell) to stimulate an immune response.

To better understand the HLA-DRESS connection, the researchers searched VUMC's biobank, BioVU, which contains nearly 250,000 unique, research-ready DNA samples linked to de-identified patient records.

Through a detailed search mechanism and review of the records they were able to identify that patients in the databank who developed DRESS while taking vancomycin had an over-representation of the genetic variant HLA-A*32:01.

The researchers confirmed their findings in a prospective cohort of patients from VUMC and Australia who had been diagnosed with DRESS.

Since many patients who develop DRESS are often exposed to multiple antibiotics and other drugs simultaneously, the researchers used a specific diagnostic test developed in their laboratories called gamma-interferon ELISpot, which exposed patients' white blood cells to vancomycin and other concurrently administered antibiotics.

This test enabled them to determine which drug was most likely causing DRESS.

Combining the BioVU and prospective data, the research-ers found that 86 percent of patients who developed probable vancomycin-associated DRESS carried HLA-A*32:01, compared to none of the matched control patients who received vancomycin for several weeks and did not develop a reaction to it.

By conducting a survival analysis of the BioVU patients with HLA-A*32:01 versus controls who did not carry the risk allele, the researchers determined that approximately 20 percent of patients who started vancomycin and who carried the HLA variant developed DRESS within four weeks.

In conjunction with this work, the group has developed a simple and inexpensive diagnostic test for HLA-A*32:01 that can be set up in routine diagnostic laboratories.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact mainly with dairy products and lead to adverse side effects.

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy to two or more unrelated drugs.

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing MRSA - The Super Bug Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance Weaver Syndrome Antibiotics Eye Infections Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) Boils - Treatment by Drugs Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Fun Ways to Make Water Taste Better

Health Benefits of Figs

Pilates Vs Yoga - Which is Right for You?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive