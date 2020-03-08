Frontline Healthcare Workers at Higher Risk of COVID-19 Infection Despite PPE Use

‘Additional protective strategies, such as implementing social distancing among healthcare staff, are equally as essential. ’

BAME healthcare workers were at an especially high risk of SARS-CoV-2, infection, with at least a fivefold increased risk of infection compared with, the non-Hispanic white general community.Professor Sebastien Ourselin, the senior author from King's College London, said: "The findings of our study have a tremendous impact on healthcare workers and hospitals. The data is clear in revealing that there is still an elevated risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection despite the availability of PPE."In particular we note that that the BAME community experience elevated risk of infection and in some cases lack access to adequate PPE, or frequently reuse equipment."Researchers say their study shows not only the importance of adequate availability and use of PPE but also the crucial need for additional strategies to protect healthcare workers, such as ensuring correct application and removal of PPE and avoiding reuse which was associated with increased risk.Differences were also noted in PPE adequacy according to race and ethnicity, with non- Hispanic white healthcare workers more frequently reporting reuse of or inadequate access to PPE, even after adjusting for exposure to patients with COVID-19.Joint first author Dr. Mark Graham from King's College London said: "The work is important in the context of the widely reported higher death rates amongst healthcare workers from BAME backgrounds. Hopefully a better understanding of the factors contributing to these disparities will inform efforts to better protect workers."Dr. Claire Steves, the lead clinical researcher from King's College London, said: "I'm socializing we have now introduced masks and social distancing where possible for all hospitals' interactions - to protect ourselves and the population we serve. We need to ensure this is reinforced and sustained throughout the health service - including in health care settings outside hospitals, for example in care homes."Additional protective strategies are equally as important, such as implementing social distancing among healthcare staff. Stricter protocols for socialising among healthcare staff also need to be considered."Source: Eurekalert