medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cholesterol News

Fresh Insights into Lipids

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 15, 2018 at 2:24 AM Cholesterol News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Big data identifies lipids as signatures of health and disease.
Fresh Insights into Lipids
Fresh Insights into Lipids

Biology is swaddled in lipids: fats, oils, and even waxes envelop cells and their organelles, mediate the flow of vast biological information networks, protect fragile tissues, and store essential energy across multiple organisms.

But despite their importance, lipids have traditionally been among the hardest biomolecules to study because of the diversity of their molecular structures, which are not determined by the well-defined building blocks and simple rules that govern DNA, RNA, and proteins. And this diversity means that, unlike building and analyzing genome and transcriptome databases, lipids require more customized analytic procedures.

Because of this, it is very difficult to study either the physiological function of a vast majority of lipid species or the way they are so precisely regulated in cells. But while lipidomics technologies are progressing, translating their findings into medical applications and introducing them into clinical laboratories is still a considerable challenge.

This is the challenge that the team of Johan Auwerx at EPFL, in collaboration with Dave Pagliarini's group at the University of Wisconsin-Madison took on by measuring almost 150 lipid species in the blood and liver of mice. They also followed this up by identifying the genetic regulators of each lipid species as well as their physiological functions.

The researchers used systems genetics approaches to combine the lipidomics data with other "omics" datasets (phenomics, proteomics, transcriptomics) from this population of mice (so-called BXD). The approach identified plasma and blood lipid species from different lipid classes as signatures of healthy or unhealthy metabolic states.

For example, the scientists demonstrated seven plasma triglyceride species as signatures of healthy or fatty liver and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Their observation was validated in an independent dietary and therapeutic model of NAFLD in mice and in plasma from patients with NAFLD.

In a companion paper published at the same time, the authors identify as signatures of healthy or fatty liver a subset of the cardiolipin lipids, which are the essential phospholipids in the inner membrane of mitochondria.

In both papers, the researchers pinpoint several genetic locations that may regulate the production of lipid species. By comparing the genetic data from the BXD mouse population to data from so-called genome-wide association studies of lipid-related disorders in humans, they were able to identify common genes between mice and humans that regulate lipids.

"Analyzing lipids and finding their physiological role may never be as straightforward as studying nucleic acids or proteins," says Auwerx. "But these companion studies provide a foundation for understanding the genetic regulation and physiological significance of lipid species, while yet again demonstrating the potential of Big Data.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Cholesterol Risk Calculator

Cholesterol Risk Calculator

The Cholesterol risk calculator assesses your risk for heart disease using the result of cholesterol test (lipid profile test).

Foods to Lower Cholesterol and Heart Disease

Foods to Lower Cholesterol and Heart Disease

Heart diseases are the most common and threatening disease today. It has takes millions of lives all over the world each year and the death count is not going down. Here are tips to a healthy heart.

Quiz on High Cholesterol

Quiz on High Cholesterol

A high cholesterol level by itself does not cause any symptoms; symptoms arise from the complications of high cholesterol. Here is a quiz that will help to keep your knowledge on cholesterol up- to- ...

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease

Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease

Cholesteryl ester storage disease (CESD) is a rare inherited disease that results from the accumulation of lipids in the body.

Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia is a condition due to imbalance of fats in blood. Find out more about dyslipidemia, its causes and methods to treat the condition.

Lipid Profile Screening

Lipid Profile Screening

Lipid profile test/screening is done by measuring total cholesterol, HDL-cholesterol and LDL  cholesterol levels in the blood.

Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet

Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet

To avoid obesity we must consciously control the quantity and the quality of fat that we eat and our daily intake of fat should contribute no more than 25% of our calories.

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides

High triglyceride levels may lead to heart disease. Keep your triglyceride levels in check with these foods.

More News on:

Cholesterol Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet Lipid Profile Screening Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease Dyslipidemia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Botulism

Botulism

Botulism is a rare but potentially lethal illness caused by botulinum neurotoxin released by the ...

 Baricitinib

Baricitinib

Baricitinib tablets for oral use were approved by FDA recently to use in patients with rheumatoid ...

 Galactorrhea

Galactorrhea

Galactorrhea is the spontaneous breast milk production in a woman who is not pregnant or nursing a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...