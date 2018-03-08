medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Frequent Sauna Bath Benefits Patients with Heart Disease

by Iswarya on  August 3, 2018 at 9:57 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Frequent sauna bathing is considered to be safe and beneficial to patients with cardiovascular disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Frequent Sauna Bath Benefits Patients with Heart Disease
Frequent Sauna Bath Benefits Patients with Heart Disease

Sauna bathing is a form of passive heat therapy that is characterized by exposure to high environmental temperature for a brief period. It is an activity that has been popular in Finland for thousands of years and mainly used for pleasure and relaxation and is becoming increasingly popular in many other populations.

This feeling of relaxation and promotion of mental health and well-being associated with sauna sessions may be linked to the increased production of circulating levels of hormones such as endorphins, said researchers, including Jari A. Laukkanen from the University of Jyvaskyla in Finland.

The results suggested that the physiological responses produced by an ordinary sauna bath corresponded to those produced by moderate or high-intensity physical activity such as walking.

Further, regular sauna baths were found to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, mental health disorders, and mortality.

Sauna bathing may also have positive effects on circulatory, respiratory, cardiovascular, and immune functions. It also alleviated conditions such as skin diseases, arthritis, headache, and flu.

For the study, the team had conducted a comprehensive literature review and found that regular sauna bathing stabilizes the autonomic nervous system, reduces blood pressure and oxidative stress.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called " Congenital heart diseases".

Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD)

Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD)

Rheumatic heart disease is a sequelae of rheumatic fever that affects heart valves. Rheumatic fever occurs after an episode of strep throat or sore throat due to group A beta hemolytic streptococci.

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Do you know how cardiac rehabilitation could help cardiac patients and why it is so effective? Read on to understand about cardiac rehabilitation and to sign up for it?

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix tablets for oral use was approved by FDA in July 2018 for the management of moderate to ...

 Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Medications can affect oral health. Some drug-induced adverse effects are tooth decay, and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...