medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

Indian Doctors Give 51-Year-Old Captive Iraqi a New Heart

by Rishika Gupta on  August 3, 2018 at 10:36 AM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A 51-year-old Iraqi captive gets a new lease of life from Indian doctors; he was given an artificial heart in India. The patient had suffered several bullet injuries at the hands of terrorists who had kept him captive.
Indian Doctors Give 51-Year-Old Captive Iraqi a New Heart
Indian Doctors Give 51-Year-Old Captive Iraqi a New Heart

Hani Jawad Mohammed flew back to Iraq on July 28 with an artificial heart. He had undergone several rounds of surgeries in his native country which however did not improve his health.

After coming to India, Mohammad was advised for Left Ventricle Assistance Device (LVAD), popularly known as an artificial heart, Ajay Kaul, Chairman and Head of Department, CTVS, BLK Heart Centre said in a statement on Thursday.

"Mohammed came to us with a terminal heart condition (cardiomyopathy) which was a result of eight gunshot injuries he had suffered during captivity.

"We found that his heart was very weak and could not eject blood. We tried to treat him medically first but his breathlessness kept increasing, and he was completely crippled. He was waiting for a transplant, but due to acute shortage of donors, it was not feasible at that point of time," Kaul said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Bariatric Surgery Helps Iraqi Man Lose 151-kilo Body Weight in 12 Months

Bariatric Surgery Helps Iraqi Man Lose 151-kilo Body Weight in 12 Months

Ali Saddam, Iraq's heaviest man weighing 301 kg, underwent bariatric surgery in Delhi to lose weight. He has already lost 20 kg in five days.

15-year-old Iraqi Girl Underwent a Rare Kyphoscoliosis Surgery In Gurugram

15-year-old Iraqi Girl Underwent a Rare Kyphoscoliosis Surgery In Gurugram

A rare Kyphoscoliosis spine surgery was performed on a 15-year-old Iraqi girl in a Gurugram hospital.

Delhi Hospital Gives Iraqi Boy New Lease of Life

Delhi Hospital Gives Iraqi Boy New Lease of Life

A three-year-old Iraqi boy suffering from complete heart blockage got a new lease of life after doctors at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute here performed a procedure to implant a pacemaker through the veins.

Traffic Ban Frustrates Iraqis

Traffic Ban Frustrates Iraqis

With many doubtful that the rules will achieve the aim of curbing car bombs, moves to bar half of Baghdad's cars from the roads have left residents frustrated.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix tablets for oral use was approved by FDA in July 2018 for the management of moderate to ...

 Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Medications can affect oral health. Some drug-induced adverse effects are tooth decay, and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...