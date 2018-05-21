medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Frailty Is Not Inevitable in Older Adults With A Healthy Heart

by Sushma Rao on  May 21, 2018 at 10:34 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists have shown that frailty is not inevitable during old age, that people with a lower risk of heart disease are less frail and do not easily get weak in later life, according to a new study/
Frailty Is Not Inevitable in Older Adults With A Healthy Heart
Frailty Is Not Inevitable in Older Adults With A Healthy Heart

The largest study of its kind, led by the University of Exeter, found that even small reductions in risk factors helped to reduce frailty, as well as dementia, chronic pain, and other disabling conditions of old age.

Many perceive frailty to be an inevitable consequence of ageing - but the study, published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences found that severe frailty was 85% less likely in those with near ideal cardiovascular risk factors.

It also found that those with fewer heart disease risk factors were much less likely to have other conditions unrelated to the heart - including chronic pain, incontinence, falls, fractures, and dementia.

Dr João Delgado, of the University of Exeter Medical School, joint lead author of the study, said: "This study indicates that frailty and other age-related diseases could be prevented and significantly reduced in older adults. Getting our heart risk factors under control could lead to much healthier old ages. Unfortunately, the current obesity epidemic is moving the older population in the wrong direction, however our study underlines how even small reductions in risk are worthwhile." The study analysed data from more than 421,000 people aged 60-69 in both GP medical records and in the UK Biobank research study. Participants were followed up over ten years.

The researchers analysed six factors that could impact on heart health. They looked at uncontrolled high blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels, plus being overweight, doing little physical activity and being a current smoker.

The international research team involved the UConn Center on Aging at UConn Health in Connecticut, USA, and the National Institute on Aging, USA.

The project was funded by the Medical Research Council and the National Institute for Health Research. They analysed data from participants using GP medical records (Clinical Practice Research Datalink) and healthy volunteers (UK Biobank).

Dr Janice Atkins, of the University of Exeter Medical School, joint lead author of the study, said: "A quarter (26%) of participants from UK Biobank, made of predominantly healthy volunteers, had near perfect cardiovascular risk factors compared to only 2.4% of the population via GP records. This highlights the huge potential for improvement in cardiovascular risk factors of the general population in the UK."

It is the first largescale study to show that older people with near-ideal cardiovascular risk factor profiles have better outcomes on a number of factors that are not directly linked to heart-disease.

Dr. George Kuchel, Director of the UConn Center on Aging at UConn Health, co-researcher on the study, said: "Individuals with untreated cardiovascular disease or other common chronic diseases appear to age faster and with more frailty. In the past, we viewed aging and these common chronic diseases as being both inevitable and unrelated to each other. Now our growing body of scientific evidence on aging shows what we have previously considered as inevitable might be prevented or delayed through earlier and better recognition and treatment of cardiac disease. "This overall approach working at the interface of aging and varied chronic diseases could be transformative in helping adults to maintain function and independence in late life, adding life to their years as opposed to just years to their life."

Dr Ivan Pavlov, Programme Manager for Systems Medicine at the MRC, said: "These findings are relevant to us all because they re-emphasize the importance of a healthy lifestyle for better quality of life in old age. These new results also show that age-related conditions may share common risk factors or mechanisms with cardiovascular diseases. We're living longer so it's crucial that we recognize this by taking care of our bodies and monitoring our risk for disease even earlier in life."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called " Congenital heart diseases".

Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating

Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating

Eating right goes a long way in preventing heart ailments. The key is to have low-fat, low sodium, high fiber foods and foods that are rich in omega-3 content.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart?

Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart?

Oral health has been noted as the key factor before and after experiencing heart diseases. Maintaining good oral health can help prevent risks of heart diseases.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart? Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to ...

 Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron (a fixed antiemetic combination) injection was approved by FDA in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...