medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Low-income Patients With Lung Conditions Get Better Access to Health Care

by Sushma Rao on  May 21, 2018 at 11:00 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Comprehensive Respiratory Care Clinic (CRCC) for the homeless and low-income adults living with lung conditions has been developed by Dr. Lisa C. Cicutto, PhD, of National Jewish Health, Denver, Colorado and team to meet the needs of both these patients and local primary health care providers.
Low-income Patients With Lung Conditions Get Better Access to Health Care
Low-income Patients With Lung Conditions Get Better Access to Health Care

"Beyond our own institution's walls, we have demonstrated that creating an interdisciplinary learning health care clinic can lead to improved structure, process and patient outcomes," said lead author Dr. Cicutto. "Within our own institution, we have also learned and recognized the importance of teams and having patient navigators and a nurse practitioner who can lead the clinic."

She noted that low-income individuals with conditions like uncontrolled asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease have unique needs that extend beyond their primary diagnoses. Access to specialty care, attending health care visits and practicing effective self-care strategies can be significant challenges.

"We wanted to create a clinic model that provides quality, seamless care that integrates primary and specialty care for low-income individuals who have these challenges, and make sure they don't 'fall between the cracks' of the health care system," said Dr. Cicutto.

The CRCC team met or exceeded most of their goals. For example, at 16 months, they were able to significantly reduce the percentage of "no-shows," from 50 percent to 15 percent. Patient and referring physician satisfaction rates were, respectively, 95 percent and 94 percent at the end of the study period. At the study's baseline, 50 percent of patients used their asthma inhalers properly, while 87 percent demonstrated proper use at the end of the 16 months.

A number of best practices were adopted by the CRCC to achieve these and other significant results. These included creating an interdisciplinary team that included patient navigators - who provided support, education and developed trusting relationships with all patients. The CCRC also used team huddles, strategies to identify high-risk patients, and the provision of walk-in services, among other practices.

Members of the National Jewish Health team immersed themselves in research before opening the CRCC in order to identify best practices and community needs. They reviewed previous studies, ran focus groups and conducted interviews with key individuals. They then developed a clinical care team consisting of two patient navigators, two nurses, a nurse practitioner, a pulmonologist medical director and eight rotating pulmonologists, and trained them on the issues that typically affect community members, as well as how to address these needs in an outpatient clinic.

The team worked closely with primary care providers, including existing safety-net clinics, to identify the needs of these individuals, and to establish lines of communication and ensure that the care patients received was well coordinated. At the time the study abstract (see below) was submitted, 390 individuals had been seen in the CRCC, with a total of 1,094 visits.

"I believe that clinics in other cities can apply our program elements," said Dr. Cicutto. "That includes understanding the needs of the local community and identifying strategies that will work with the local scene. Every community has different challenges and strengths that need to be understood to inform and evaluate implemented strategies."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to airflow and makes breathing difficult.

Emphysema

Emphysema

Emphysema is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, marked by alveolar damage, and reduced air flow to lungs, leading to breathlessness and cough.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Low Income Group Are At a Higher Risk For Asthma-Related Deaths

Low Income Group Are At a Higher Risk For Asthma-Related Deaths

The low income minority adults are at a greater risk for developing asthma and also asthma-related deaths. A visit to their homes helps to deal with social environmental issues.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Health Insurance Plan

Health Insurance Plan

With a health insurance policy you and your family can rest assured!

New India Assurance Policies

New India Assurance Policies

The existing Mediclaim and Health Plus Medical expenses policies have been discontinued and Mediclaim Policy (2007) is introduced.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

More News on:

Health Insurance Plan New India Assurance Policies Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to ...

 Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron (a fixed antiemetic combination) injection was approved by FDA in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...