medindia

FODMAPs Diet Benefits Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 2, 2019 at 8:27 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Diet low in fermented carbohydrates was found to improve certain gut symptoms and health-related quality of life for sufferers of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to new research from King's College London.
FODMAPs Diet Benefits Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patients
FODMAPs Diet Benefits Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patients

In a paper published today in Gastroenterology a team of researchers carried out a trial of a diet low in fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols (FODMAP) in patients with IBD, experiencing persistent gut symptoms despite gut inflammation being under control. They found that a four-week low FODMAP diet improved certain gut symptoms such as swelling of the stomach and flatulence compared to those on a placebo diet.

Show Full Article


Working with leading gastroenterologists from Bart's Health NHS Trust and Guys and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, the researchers studied 52 patients who suffer from IBD, and who had persistent gut symptoms despite no on-going gut inflammation, and allocated them to two groups; one to a low FODMAP diet, restricting intakes of foods such as wheat, dairy, onions and garlic, and the other a controlled 'normal' FODMAP diet. Of the group that received the low FODMAP diet 52% reported adequate relief of gut symptoms, had a greater reduction in gut symptom severity and had a higher health-related quality of life score.

Lead researcher Dr Selina Cox from King's College London, said: "While we know that the low FODMAP diet is effective in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), this is the first randomised, trial showing that it's effective in reducing common gut symptoms. This improves health-related quality of life in patients with IBD when they are in remission".

Inflammatory bowel diseases include Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, both of which involve chronic inflammation of the digestive tract. At present, there is no cure for IBD, but symptoms are managed with a combination of anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating medication, and surgery. However, symptoms can persist during periods of disease remission even when they are receiving medication to control gut inflammation, and patients report these symptoms to have a large impact on their life.

Despite the changes in beneficial bacteria, gut inflammation did not appear to increase after the low FODMAP diet in patients with IBD.

"We carried out this randomised controlled trial to establish whether these common gut symptoms in patients with IBD in remission could be managed by the low FODMAP diet. Indeed, this could represent a safe and cost-effective management option." said Professor Kevin Whelan from King's College London.

The team now plan to study the effects of a longer-term low FODMAP diet and establish the effect of FODMAP reintroduction on gut symptoms and gut bacteria.

"In clinical practice, the low FODMAP diet is followed by a phase of gradual FODMAP reintroduction - it is important to establish what the effects of FODMAP reintroduction are on the gut and whether reintroduction reverses the bacterial changes that were observed during the low FODMAP diet," added Dr Selina Cox.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort and a fluctuating disturbance in defecation. IBS is not life threatening.

Low FODMAP Diet Combats Gastrointestinal Issues in Runners

Cutting out specific foods can alleviate gastrointestinal issues such as bloating and stomach cramps, for physically active people, especially a runner, researchers say.

FODMAP Diet can Help Runners Beat Stomach Issues

Low FODMAP (fermentable oligosaccharide, disaccharide, monosaccharide, and polyol) diet reduces gastrointestinal symptoms in irritable bowel syndrome sufferers.

Quiz on Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Frequent bowel disturbances are a sign of possible cancerous changes; Here's a quiz to help you to brush up your knowledge on irritable bowel disorder. ...

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaColo-rectal cancer - ManagementWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart Disease

What's New on Medindia

Meniere's Disease

New Hope for Patients With Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Menstrual Periods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive