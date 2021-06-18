Five Monsoon Superfoods to Include in Your Diet

‘During monsoon, have foods that strengthen your body's immune system like corn, banana, eggs, coconut water and seasonal fruits.’

Gastrointestinal infections are more likely to occur during the monsoon season and the humble banana is the best defence against this. They are packed with vitamins and minerals that help with proper digestion. They also have ascorbic acid (vitamin C) and retinol that can help keep up our body's immune high. Additionally, bananas have a low caloric value and help the stomach to feel fuller for longer periods.Eggs are an all-weather super food that is rich in protein and help to build muscle mass. Eggs also boost the body's immune system and help to fight off infections.Monsoon fruit such as lychee, papaya, pomegranates, and pears not only help the body to digest food better but also aid in fighting infections that are caused due to this rise in humidity levels. Monsoon fruits are also rich in antioxidants that help to reduce blood pressure and prevent various infections. Jamun is another seasonal fruit that should be consumed as it is high in iron, folate, potassium, and vitamins.Staying hydrated is one of the best ways to be healthy and prevent bacterial infections. Coconut water is a great source of electrolytes that can help the body to flush out toxins. It is also high in immunity boosting properties and can work wonders for one's skin and heart health. It is also the best choice for those who are trying to lose weight. Coconut water should be had at room temperature with either a little bit of lemon juice or pineapple to boost Vitamin C levels in the body.Source: IANS